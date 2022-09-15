ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destiny 2 lost sector rotation for the Season of Plunder

By Sean Martin
 5 days ago
Strike it big in the Season of Plunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmCUe_0hwZcEfx00

(Image credit: Bungie)

Knowing the Destiny 2 lost sector rotation is a good way to get ahead of which mini-dungeons are coming up in the game, and what exotic armor type you can hope to farm from them. As with the last few seasons, Bungie has added some powerful exotic armor pieces that you can only get by running Legend or Master lost sector's solo. There are also lots of exotics from previous seasons you can only get this way as well.

Since Legend and Master lost sectors can also reward you with any exotic, they are perfect for new players looking to farm those fancy armor pieces that they might have missed in past expansions and seasons. Here, I'll list the current Legend and Master lost sector rotation, what the new exotic armor pieces are, as well as some tips on how to unlock these special Lost Sectors if you want to take them on.

What is the Destiny 2 lost sector today?

Here is the Legend and Master lost sector rotation for the next few weeks, as well as what exotic armor type you can earn for each. Bungie recently added the Perdition lost sector to rotation, so there is a chance more might appear before season's end:

Date Lost sector Destination Exotic type
September 15 Bunker E15 Europa Arms
September 16 The Conflux Nessus Chest
September 17 Perdition Europa Helmet
September 18 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Legs
September 19 K1 Logistics Moon Arms
September 20 K1 Communion Moon Chest
September 21 Skydock IV EDZ Helmet
September 22 Scavenger's Den EDZ Legs
September 23 The Quarry EDZ Arms
September 24 Excavation Site XII EDZ Chest
September 25 Concealed Void Europa Helmet
September 26 Bunker E15 Europa Legs
September 27 The Conflux Nessus Arms
September 28 Perdition Europa Chest
September 29 K1 Crew Quarters Moon Helmet
September 30 K1 Logistics Moon Legs
October 1 K1 Communion Moon Arms
October 2 Skydock IV EDZ Chest
October 3 Scavenger's Den EDZ Helmet
October 4 The Quarry EDZ Legs

After this, the order will continue as helmet, legs, arms and chest but we'll update the following two weeks before that in case there are changes. You can also find a handy calendar of them all on TodayInDestiny .

If you're farming, the EDZ and Nessus lost sectors are generally a lot shorter than those added in expansions , so if Skydock IV, The Quarry, Scavenger's Den, The Conflux, or Excavation Site XII match what you need, it's well worth doing them when they come up.

What are the new lost sector exotics?

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9Ldu_0hwZcEfx00

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk (Image credit: Bungie)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SONON_0hwZcEfx00

Fallen Sunstar (Image credit: Bungie)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhy3H_0hwZcEfx00

Point-Contact Cannon Brace (Image credit: Bungie)

While there is a variety of exotic armour you can only get by running Legend and Master lost sectors solo, there are three new pieces that have been added in the Season of Plunder:

  • Gyrfalcon's Hauberk (Hunter): A chest piece that gives you and nearby allies a reserve Void overshield when you use a finisher while invisible, as well as making all enemies around you Volatile. It also boosts damage for a brief period after invisibility.
  • Fallen Sunstar (Warlock): This helmet improves the ability regen of Ionic Traces and the speed at which they are drawn to you. When you get one it also grants ability energy to nearby allies.
  • Point-Contact Cannon Brace (Titan): These gauntlets restore energy when you defeat enemies with the Thunderclap melee ability. Nearby targets are also hit with lightning strikes, which are buffed if you are Amplified.

Can you farm exotic armor in lost sectors?

Image 1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzEPa_0hwZcEfx00

You can view the champion and shield types on the destination map (Image credit: Bungie)
Image 2 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hO6t_0hwZcEfx00

Anti-champion mods are unlocked in the seasonal artifact by earning XP (Image credit: Bungie)

Unlike dungeons and raids, where you only have limited weekly opportunities to grab the exotic, you can farm lost sector's to your heart's content, and considering the drop rates for some of the exotic armor pieces, it's likely that you'll have to. If you're just starting out and have never done a Legend lost sector before, you'll have to do the regular lost sector first in order to unlock the icon on the map. It also wouldn't hurt to reach 1570 power.

When you do your first Legend, make sure to check the champions you'll be fighting using the map, and unlock the relevant anti-champion mods in the seasonal artifact so you can stun and damage them properly. You'll also want to bring an energy weapon that matches the shield type, so you can strip shields from enemies.

Legend and Master lost sectors actually drop all exotic armour, so they can be a great way of farming what you don't have if you're starting a fresh class. However, you will have to run the lost sectors solo in order to have a chance of dropping exotics at all. Simply head to the relevant lost sector, shown by the marker on the map, and rather than running inside, activate the flag near the entrance and choose your difficulty to begin. You only have limited lives and time before permadeath kicks in and you won't be able to revive anymore, but you can earn more lives by defeating champions.

Comments / 0

