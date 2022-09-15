Read full article on original website
El Paso’s Fourth Annual Space Festival kicks off this week
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) –The El Paso’s fourth annual Space Festival Space and Lunar Extravaganza is returning this fall on Sep. 17 through Sep. 24. Insights Science Discovery El Paso is bringing back the El Paso Space Festival. The festival is a week long event consisting of space-related activities. Each year the El Paso Space […]
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm and warm weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and calm conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A high pressure system is taking over, warming afternoon highs to the low to mid 90s Thursday through the weekend. Drier air will move...
Brush fire in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Northwind Drive and Falling Star Way in west El Paso. That's an area east of Irvin J. Lambka Park next to Coronado High School. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app...
#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
Meet Sofia, the first baby born on 915 Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is celebrating 915 Day with their newest little package who was born today. Sofia Ivett Orozco was the first baby born on 9/15 at The Hospitals of Providence. She was born just in time to join in on the El Paso 915 festivities. Today, she proudly wears […]
UPDATE: EPFD finds two missing females
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals at the 11050 block of Andrew Barcelona Dr. EPFD has just recently shared via Twitter concerning a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso. UPDATE: According to EPFD, two adult females […]
Remembering Mario Navarro; GoFundMe
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friends and family are remembering the life of the local Union Pacific Railroad worker who was killed after a train derailed in the Lower Valley on Aug. 29 Funeral services were held for Mario Navarro on Sep. 16 at the Martin Funeral Home in west El Paso. Mario Navarro passed away […]
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Above average and dry weather this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting pleasant weather through the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 90s with calm winds and no rain chances Friday through Sunday. This is all thanks to a high pressure system that has parked over our region. This...
Hotter Saturday; Storms Return Monday; Fall Begins Thursday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Yes, we’re getting closer and closer to the official beginning of Fall, which is Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 PM. Before we get there, we still have a few hot days left. Saturday will be 95, the hottest day. You know who loves hot weather? Bugs! Yes, and I got to see Cirque du Soleil at the Don Haskins Center (pic below). It’s an acrobatic musical… very funny… about insects. It runs through Sunday if you’d like to see it. Here’s your forecast…
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week four after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 35 F Gadsden 21 F El Dorado 22 F Organ Mountain 49 F Mountain View 40 […]
Rolled over semitruck crash closes Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First responders responded to a crash that closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain this morning. A semitruck involved in this incident is blocking all southbound lanes. According to El Paso Fire Department, one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear when […]
Local organization feeds migrants in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope and Destiny church were in downtown El Paso today feeding the migrants. The co-founder of Operation hope, Angel Gomez shares how they donated 80 pizzas and 14 cases of fruit. Gomez expresses how he hopes the community can donate blankets, pillows, and even board games for the children. […]
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
