Billings, MT

Larry DelCamp
2d ago

this gas station gets robbed once ever month or two. literally, always happens the same way, under the same suspicious circumstances. idk why the police don't actively investigate that place to find out who on the inside is setting up these "robberies" literally, look at the last 3 times this EXACT stationed had been robbed.... someone literally used a baseball bat, on three occasions a baseball bat was used and the robbery had the same circumstances as the 2 before it.... how is it that holiday has ALL them cameras yet never catch anyone that robs or deals drugs in their parking lot? we should probably look at the employees that were hired there about 9 months ago because that's about as long as these robberies up there have been going on.. with literally the exact same circumstances and nobody's gotten caught yet.. just like the police in that town not even trying to do anything about the crime...

KULR8

Suspects involved in attempted armed robbery in Billings arrested

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Billings Friday have been arrested. The suspects forced their way into an RV on the 4700 block of King Ave., armed with a rifle and a machete, the Billings Police Department reported. One round was reportedly fired during...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local man charged in connection with early morning shooting in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people were injured in a shooting on the Rims in Billings. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports that around 3:45 am Saturday, an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old woman were shot after an argument. Both had serous injuries and took a personal vehicle to the hospital. A...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
103.7 The Hawk

A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year

A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him

Billings Police Department's Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Charges filed in teenager shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges have now been filed in the death of Khoen Parker, a minor who was shot in the chest during a large fight between two groups. One member of each group was carrying a handgun. Police say a man heard the fight begin in a parking lot...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspects arraignments for involvement in teen's shooting death

BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges were filed for five people involved in a shooting which led to the death of Khoen Parker back in January. One of those five, Juel Graham, pleaded not guilty today to a felony charge of obstruction of justice by accountability. Court documents said Graham's daughter, Ellie,...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

BPD Confirms Two Escaped Convicts Found, Caught Near Billings Heights

Thanks to confirmation from Dispatch at the Billings Police Department, both of the escapees from the Yellowstone County Detention Center were caught at the Metra Park/1st Ave N Corner this evening, around 4:50PM, and arrested. We've got the exclusive photos below. When more details are released on the arrests,...

