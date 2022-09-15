this gas station gets robbed once ever month or two. literally, always happens the same way, under the same suspicious circumstances. idk why the police don't actively investigate that place to find out who on the inside is setting up these "robberies" literally, look at the last 3 times this EXACT stationed had been robbed.... someone literally used a baseball bat, on three occasions a baseball bat was used and the robbery had the same circumstances as the 2 before it.... how is it that holiday has ALL them cameras yet never catch anyone that robs or deals drugs in their parking lot? we should probably look at the employees that were hired there about 9 months ago because that's about as long as these robberies up there have been going on.. with literally the exact same circumstances and nobody's gotten caught yet.. just like the police in that town not even trying to do anything about the crime...
Comments / 5