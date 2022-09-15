Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Resident, pets rescued from burning Folsom garage
First responders from the Folsom Fire Department and the Folsom Police Department, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made a dramatic rescue from a structure fire in Folsom Sunday. At 4:48 a.m. units were dispatched to Gold Mine Court in the American River Canyon community for an initial report...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend
A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
onscene.tv
Mosquito Fire Threatens Historic Sequoia Trees | Placer County
09.14.2022 | 2:00 PM | PLACER COUNTY – The famous and historic Placer Grove of Big Trees is threatened by the growing Mosquito Fire. The grove is home to several sequoias that are likely over 1,000 years old. It is the home to approximately six mature sequoias and about a dozen juvenile trees. Nearly 20% of giant sequoias have been lost in high severity fires. Crews are working within the grove and taking proactive measures to protect the trees. There is a hose lay with sprinklers prepared to be used. Firefighters are using chainsaws and tools to clear out any brush and fuels around the trees. At least one building is foil wrapped. Firefighters plan to possibly do a prescribed burn within the grove, or “fight fire with fire.” The fire continues to push east toward the grove. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mountain Democrat
Mosquito Fire remains ‘stubborn’
The Mosquito Fire stayed calm Thursday night but that didn’t mean firefighters took a break from the battle along the Placer County/El Dorado County line. “Instead of saying persistent, I’m going to say now it’s just stubborn,” said Cal Fire fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn at Friday morning’s fire briefing. “You have the really, really dry heavy fuels, and especially in this previously unburned area (pointing to the fire’s southeast corner) … that’s going to create just a stubborn, persistent mess out there that is going to take a lot of effort to get around.”
KSBW.com
Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area
The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
goldcountrymedia.com
MOSQUITO FIRE SUNDAY UPDATE: Containment increases to 34% as rain arrives
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. As burned acreage approached 75,000, containment on the Mosquito Fired increased to 34 percent as firefighters overnight strengthened existing containment lines, notably “on the south and western flanks,” according to the Sunday morning incident report. Crews also monitored control lines on Deadwood Road because of pockets of heat below those lines.
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
rosevilletoday.com
Main Street Plaza in Roseville: Affordable housing offers convenience and amenities near downtown
Historic Old Roseville location offers another affordable housing option. Roseville, Calif.- Convenience, below-market rates, and amenities all come together at Main Street Plaza in Historic Old Roseville. The latest in affordable housing, these two and three bedroom rentals will provide residents with easy access to downtown Roseville, transportation and recreational opportunities.
goldcountrymedia.com
Register, license, tax
I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
CBS News
Traffic heavy around Cal Fire base camp in Roseville
Authorities are asking people to be patient around "the grounds" in Roseville. It's the base camp for cal fire operations for the mosquito fire. More than 3,600 first responders are stationed there tonight. The sheriff's office says to expect heavy traffic there--during the morning commute until the fire is out.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
crimevoice.com
Yuba County authorities release update on investigation into bodies found in Linda
Originally Published By: Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. “Last week, two female bodies were found at two different locations in Linda, CA. At this time, we have no missing persons that match their description and no evidence that their deaths are related. The cause of death in both incidents are...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Man armed, approaching with knife shot by CHP in Auburn
AUBURN — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a suspect in Auburn after approaching them with a knife.On Saturday afternoon, a white Jeep was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80. Witnesses explained that the driver took off shortly after taking the Bell Road exit. They [witnesses] followed him to the parking lot of a shopping complex and called the police.When CHP arrived, officers spotted the vehicle and began to approach.As they approached the man, he had a knife in his hand while moving "in an aggressive manner" toward the officers, according to CHP. He was shot by CHP shortly after and died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.The owner of a Mountain Mike's Pizza in the shopping complex said, "I felt kind of upset and kind of nervous. Even all my employees they were kind of shook up after seeing all that stuff."The driver of the car hit in the crash was not injured.
Both women whose bodies were found days apart in Linda now identified
LINDA - Authorities have positively identified both women found dead last week in Linda.Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue. She has been identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. An autopsy showed Parra had been dead for several days and had several broken bones, but no cause of death has been determined. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.
