DOB, Class Yr12-15-1999, RS Sr. Games WatchedWVUN (2021), ILWE (2022), NMST (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt SR. Starter at ILB. Has a very muscular and thick frame with good upper and lower body strength. Good playing experience as a four-year starter. Not a good pass rusher but a very good run defender and possesses strong pass coverage skills to add value to an NFL team. As a pass rusher, he is below-average; has never recorded a sack in college. Lacks explosiveness/quickness to shoot through gaps and pressure the QB. At times will stunt and come off the edge on blitz packages and get neutralized by opposing OTs. I would like to see him develop and get more use in this area. As a run defender, he is very good, possesses good instincts, and flows to the ball. Exhibits good tackling technique; can bend, come to balance, and make open-field tackles. Has a good motor and reaction time. Can shed and elude blocks at the 1st level. Tough player around the goal line/short yardage. Can stick his nose in a pile and wrap up. Also has good range and pursuit ability to clean up tackles in the flat and chase down ball carriers. In pass coverage, he is good. Does a great job of covering RBs and dropping in coverage to defend deep routes. Flashed ability to come out of a backpedal and bust up slip screens to RBs and make open-field tackles. Strikes me on the field as a tough, rugged Midwest prospect with high effort.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO