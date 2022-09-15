Read full article on original website
Related
How Tennessee Has Fared Historically in College GameDay Games
College GameDay returns to Knoxville for the first time since 2016 as No.11 Tennessee and No.20 Florida are set to clash in a highly anticipated SEC East showdown. The matchup will prove pivotal for both teams in the SEC East race. The Vols will look to build on momentum sustained after starting ...
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 4 High School Football Rankings: Joplin jumps into Top 10 after big win
By Chris Geinosky Week 4 of the Missouri high school football season included plenty of action with games on Friday and Saturday. Six different ranked teams from last week’s rankings lost, creating some significant changes in this week’s rankings. However, the top five remain unchanged: ...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 20, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens are hosting DE Jason Pierre-Paul and LB Blake Martinez. Browns placed DE Chase Winovich and TE Jesse James on I/R. Texans restructured the contract of WR Brandin Cooks. Texans worked out OL Parker Ferguson, OL Tyrone Wheatley and OL Keaton Sutherland. Indianapolis Colts. Colts worked out OL Matt Allen,...
NFL・
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Mariano Sori-Marin, LB, Minnesota
DOB, Class Yr12-15-1999, RS Sr. Games WatchedWVUN (2021), ILWE (2022), NMST (2022) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Redshirt SR. Starter at ILB. Has a very muscular and thick frame with good upper and lower body strength. Good playing experience as a four-year starter. Not a good pass rusher but a very good run defender and possesses strong pass coverage skills to add value to an NFL team. As a pass rusher, he is below-average; has never recorded a sack in college. Lacks explosiveness/quickness to shoot through gaps and pressure the QB. At times will stunt and come off the edge on blitz packages and get neutralized by opposing OTs. I would like to see him develop and get more use in this area. As a run defender, he is very good, possesses good instincts, and flows to the ball. Exhibits good tackling technique; can bend, come to balance, and make open-field tackles. Has a good motor and reaction time. Can shed and elude blocks at the 1st level. Tough player around the goal line/short yardage. Can stick his nose in a pile and wrap up. Also has good range and pursuit ability to clean up tackles in the flat and chase down ball carriers. In pass coverage, he is good. Does a great job of covering RBs and dropping in coverage to defend deep routes. Flashed ability to come out of a backpedal and bust up slip screens to RBs and make open-field tackles. Strikes me on the field as a tough, rugged Midwest prospect with high effort.
NFL・
Comments / 0