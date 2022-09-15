Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions
Here's how to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Penn State vs. Auburn odds, spread, lines: Week 3 college football picks, predictions
Last season, the Auburn at Penn State matchup was an exciting, close battle between the SEC and the Big Ten up in Happy Valley. Penn State took that one by 8 points and now heads down south for the rematch against Auburn in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. What do the experts think of ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Paul Chryst press conference recap
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst discusses his team's performance against New Mexico State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty's late 2-point conversion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with 1:11 left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home victory Saturday. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. Hartman became the career passing leader for Wake Forest (3-0) with more than 9,700 yards. Liberty (2-1) pulled within a single point on a late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone. But Yarbrough was cut off by several defenders as he ran for the right corner on the two-point try.
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Colorado Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are staying on the road to face off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Buffaloes will be seeking to avenge the 30 to nothing loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.
Which schools are the best at football and basketball? Wisconsin is high on the list
Over the last decade, Wisconsin has found success both on the hardwood and the gridiron. The Badgers have gone to a pair of Final Fours while Wisconsin football has participated in a handful of Rose Bowls over recent history. Both programs have had lasting success in the past decade, and are looking to continue their winning ways.
Comments / 0