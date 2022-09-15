ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thefamuanonline.com

Boss Women Media event inspires

Ambitious Girl by Boss Women Media made its way to the campus of Florida A&M University on Saturday. The “Let’s make magic on the yard” event, hosted by Boss Women Media, took place on the quad with vendors and a panel of women ready to share their expertise on the entertainment industry and give the women of FAMU some inspirational words to keep going.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Getting fit in Tallahassee

While balancing an academic and social life, many college students struggle to maintain a healthy exercise schedule. Attending classes, completing homework assignments and juggling extracurricular activities can leave some wondering when they will find time for the gym. Staying fit is important because it improves your health and wellness. Along...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

From Chemistry to Creativity

One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering. Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name

This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU’s aid office fails to serve

Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech

Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
clayconews.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
HAVANA, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Prioritizing mental health is essential

The month of September commemorates multiple mental health advocacy holidays. With September being both self-care awareness month as well as suicide prevention. month, there are many ways in which individuals can promote and prioritize their mental. health. With the student housing crises both on and off campus at Florida A&M...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattler SGA: new bills, new members

On Monday, Sep 12 of 2022, Florida A&M University’s Student Government Association met. once again in preparation for their regular weekly meeting. After taking his seat, Senate. President, Kelton Williams, officially called the meeting start time at 6:02 P.M. With a focus on. bettering the quality of life of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU receives a $200,000 check from Chevron

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University received a $200,000 check from Chevron. University officials and Chevron representatives stood outside the president’s mansion to broadcast this exchange. Frederick Walker, director of Chevron at the El Segundo facility, was pleased to be a part of this presentation. “We’re...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Unemployment numbers can be deceiving

Unemployment numbers in Tallahassee rose this summer, although they aren’t as high as they were during the pandemic. In June Tallahassee had a 3.1% unemployment rate, compared to a 2.5% rate in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 4,863 unemployed local residents are not working...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar opens in mall

The new Black-owned restaurant Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar has found a home in Governors Square Mall. Owned and operated by husband and wife Mack and Keziah Gentry, Kezzy’s Bar & Bistro opened its doors for a soft launch in late August. With plans to get their feet wet before their grand opening in October, the Gentrys have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their food and space.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

