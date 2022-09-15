Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Boss Women Media event inspires
Ambitious Girl by Boss Women Media made its way to the campus of Florida A&M University on Saturday. The “Let’s make magic on the yard” event, hosted by Boss Women Media, took place on the quad with vendors and a panel of women ready to share their expertise on the entertainment industry and give the women of FAMU some inspirational words to keep going.
thefamuanonline.com
Getting fit in Tallahassee
While balancing an academic and social life, many college students struggle to maintain a healthy exercise schedule. Attending classes, completing homework assignments and juggling extracurricular activities can leave some wondering when they will find time for the gym. Staying fit is important because it improves your health and wellness. Along...
famunews.com
From Chemistry to Creativity
One of the college’s first alums looks back on his time in engineering. Kenny Dozier was in one of the first waves of students from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering when he graduated in 1987. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Florida A&M University and was the first Black person to graduate from FAMU with a degree in chemical engineering.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property
The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
famunews.com
FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name
This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU’s aid office fails to serve
Florida A&M University prides itself on excellent customer service. Yet departments, such as the Office of Financial Aid, have been impacting its reputation negatively according to students. Many report the customer service in the financial aid office as unacceptable. Students complain of long hold times over the phone, a lack...
famunews.com
FAMU President Calls for Unity in Convocation Speech
Florida A&M University President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., called on students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters to stand together even as the University faces adversity in its drive to become one America’s top 100 public universities. “Let me address the ‘elephant in the room’ right off the bat, despite what...
clayconews.com
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Continue the Mission Initiative to Recruit Veterans to Care for Florida’s Most Vulnerable Children from Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Executive Office of the Governor is reporting that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, First Lady Casey DeSantis highlighted the success of her Continue the Mission initiative, which launched in June 2022 to recruit veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to be child and adult protective investigators and case managers, as well as mentors to children in need, new case managers and child and adult protective investigators.
WCTV
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
thefamuanonline.com
Prioritizing mental health is essential
The month of September commemorates multiple mental health advocacy holidays. With September being both self-care awareness month as well as suicide prevention. month, there are many ways in which individuals can promote and prioritize their mental. health. With the student housing crises both on and off campus at Florida A&M...
WCTV
FSU professor, students at Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth lies in state
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson.
famunews.com
Florida Board of Governors Approves FAMU New Five-Year Strategic Plan ‘Boldly Striking’
The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved Florida A&M University’s new strategic plan, “Boldy Striking,” designed to chart the University’s course for the next five years. The five strategic priorities in the 2022-2027 plan are (1) Student Success, (2) Academic Excellence, (3) Leverage the Brand, (4)...
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler SGA: new bills, new members
On Monday, Sep 12 of 2022, Florida A&M University’s Student Government Association met. once again in preparation for their regular weekly meeting. After taking his seat, Senate. President, Kelton Williams, officially called the meeting start time at 6:02 P.M. With a focus on. bettering the quality of life of...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU receives a $200,000 check from Chevron
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University received a $200,000 check from Chevron. University officials and Chevron representatives stood outside the president’s mansion to broadcast this exchange. Frederick Walker, director of Chevron at the El Segundo facility, was pleased to be a part of this presentation. “We’re...
WCTV
Neonatal nurses honored for life-saving work
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare celebrated those who care for the tiniest patients. Thursday is National Neonatal Nurses Day. These nurses provide care to infants born with a variety of health challenges. Meet Grace who’s in the TMH NICU right now. She was born weighing one pound two...
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
thefamuanonline.com
Unemployment numbers can be deceiving
Unemployment numbers in Tallahassee rose this summer, although they aren’t as high as they were during the pandemic. In June Tallahassee had a 3.1% unemployment rate, compared to a 2.5% rate in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 4,863 unemployed local residents are not working...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
thefamuanonline.com
Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar opens in mall
The new Black-owned restaurant Kezzy’s Bistro & Bar has found a home in Governors Square Mall. Owned and operated by husband and wife Mack and Keziah Gentry, Kezzy’s Bar & Bistro opened its doors for a soft launch in late August. With plans to get their feet wet before their grand opening in October, the Gentrys have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their food and space.
