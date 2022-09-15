ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jane Weaver’s Fenella collaboration announce second album

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

Fenella , the experimental prog collaboration between Jane Weaver , Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah, have announced that they will release their second album, Metallic Index , through Fire Records on November 11. You can listen to a teaser trailer below.

The new album is the follow-up to 2019's Fehérlófia, which was a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

Metallic Index is loosely based on a genuine story accounting the short-lived abilities of a young psychic nurse in 1920’s London. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Fenella have also announced a live show at the Rio Cinema in Dalston, London on December 10.

Jane Weaver has just announced a short run of her very first US dates, as well as two UK shows.

Jane Weaver tour dates:
Oct 27: USA WA Seattle Chop Suey
Oct 28: USA OP Portland Mississippi Studios
Oct 30: USA CA San Francisco The Chapel
Nov 1: USA CA Los Angeles The Echo
Nov 2: USA CA Costa Mesa The Wayfarer
Nov 4: USANY Brooklyn The Sultan Room
Nov 24: UK York The Crescent,
Nov 26: UK London Southbank Centre

Pre-order Metallic Index .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wx2Rv_0hwZbNaH00

(Image credit: Fire Records)

Fenella: Metallic Index
1. Pulsion (Nurse On The Train)
2. Instituts Métapsychique
3. A Young Girl of Medium Height
4. Hexagonal Table
5. Telekinetoscopes
6. Shadow Apparatus
7. The Metallic Index
8. Lilacs Illuminate In Indigo
9. After The Visions
10. Stellar In Spectra
11. Are They With You (The Final Chord)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcell Jankovics
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#San Francisco#Brooklyn#Seattle#Metallic Index#Fire Records#Feh Rl Fia#Usa Ca Costa Mesa#The Crescent Nov#Lilacs Illuminate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Louder

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy