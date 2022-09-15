Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hopeprescott.com
Rotarians learn about country doctors in Arkansas
PRESCOTT – Dr. Sam Taggart was the featured speaker at the Prescott Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon. The members were regaled with Taggart’s talking about his second book, “Country Doctors of Arkansas”, a history of small town doctors in the state. Taggart said he’s been writing since he was 17 and wrote a couple of novels. Former director of the Arkansas Department of Health, Joe Bates, asked Taggart about writing a book on public health in Arkansas in 2006. He did, with the book being published by the Arkansas Times. Bates, in talking with Taggart, said a lot of country doctors labor way in relative obscurity, unknown except to those they treat and their community.
hopeprescott.com
UAHT offers grant writing course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a four-series grant writing course on Tuesdays, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Participants in the course will learn basic principles and a simple process for effective grant writing and communicating with potential funding organizations. Students will also learn the most effective tips and tricks for engaging potential funders.
hopeprescott.com
Potlatch packed for pageants
PRESCOTT – Saturday was pageant day for the final day of the Nevada County Fair. The Potlatch Building was packed for the morning and afternoon events. There were nine categories in all, not counting the talent show, ranging from infant miss to fair queen. Two contestants were entered in...
hopeprescott.com
Chamber coffee Thursday
PRESCOTT – The Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Chamber Coffee this Thursday, September 22, at the Library from 9:30am until 11:00am. We would love for you all to come out and join us as we welcome our new class of Board of Directors. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
Helen Matthew’s Bearden
Helen Matthews Bearden, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She was born October 21, 1930, in Buckner, Arkansas to James and Tena Matthews. Helen was one of 10 children and graduated from Hope High School. In 1952, Helen married Joseph Mack Bearden,...
hopeprescott.com
Washington VIntage Dancers Hold Workshop
The Washington Vintage Dancers held a workshop this past Saturday at the 1940 WPA Gym in Washington. The group specializes in dances of the 19th century. If you’d like to learn more about the group and their next workshop call Josh Williams at 703-8256.
hopeprescott.com
JoAnn Hammonds
JoAnn Hammonds, 83, passed away September 15, 2022, in Lone Star, TX. She was born May 6, 1939, in Anniston, Alabama to Finley and Ola Burton Roland. JoAnn was a retired restaurant owner and she loved to cook, dance, and spend time taking care of friends and family. She dedicated her life to Jesus as a small child and her faith stayed strong until the end.
hopeprescott.com
David Brown
Mr. David Brown beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home Saturday September 17, 2022. Dave leaves behind his wife Joyce Brown of 51 years, his daughters Molly Streeter Smith and Christine Fuller; grandchildren Hazel Streeter, Amberlee Smith, Ruby Streeter, Jaden Fuller, Chloe Fuller, great grandson Tyler, and son-in-law Christopher Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hopeprescott.com
Womacks Tout Beef To Lions
The Hope Lions Club heard from Stacy and Russell Womack on Monday about their farm. The Womacks operate Clear Lake Farms and own and operate Farm on the Hill. They have a commercial cow/calf operation raising most of their animals for slaughter. Russell said their aim is to offer an option of a higher quality, locally produced product. He notes he handles production and Stacy handles marketing. The Womacks market mostly through facebook and are regulars at the Hope Farmers Market and the Gateway Farmers Market in Texarkana. Stacy said selling through the farmers markets allows them to meet many of their customers face to face and allow those customers to ask questions. Stacy also detailed a “you pick” flower section at their farm. She said that’s more about the experience than the flowers.
hopeprescott.com
Water issues dominate council meeting
PRESCOTT – Water problems were the main topic of discussion at the September meeting of the Prescott City Council Monday night. Perry Nelson, water and sewer department supervisor, said there was a problem with source water at the river and the department lost all pumping capability for a couple of weeks as the intake lines were stopped up. Initially, he said, the correcting the problem was attempted in-house using the department’s equipment. However, the jet machine used to remove the silt did the job, but a diver found a pipe half closed. It, too, was cleared out, but the sand moved aggressively and covered the pipe two feet deep.
hopeprescott.com
Terrie James Speaks To Hope Kiwanis On Ballot Issue Education
Terrie James gave the program at the Hope Kiwanis Club Tuesday. She spoke on the general election that is coming up on November 8th and gave details about the 4 issues that will be on the ballot. Her program was on Ballot Issue Education. The program was quite appropriate as Tuesday National Voter Registration Day.
hopeprescott.com
Indiana man dies in I-30 crash
HOPE – An Indiana man died this (Tuesday) morning in a one vehicle crash at the 35 mile marker of Interstate 30 West near Hope. According to the preliminary report of the Arkansas State Police, Brian M. Gravante, 45, of Lafayette, Indiana was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig westbound when it exited the roadway, running into the median and striking a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hopeprescott.com
Fire destroys truck at Baker’s
PRESCOTT – Fire destroyed a 1992 Ford extended cap pickup at Baker’s Sunday evening. The call came in around 5 p.m. with two trucks from the Prescott Fire Department, a deputy with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Prescott Police Department racing to the scene.
hopeprescott.com
EVA yard sale Oct. 15
EMMET – Oct. 15 is the date the Emmet Vision Association has set aside for its Heavenly Hwy. 67 Sale. The sale will begin at 7 p.m. next to 67 Gas and Grill. All proceeds go toward community events. There will be all sorts of items, including Christmas items, clothing, decorations and more. Donations are accepted. The EVA suggests bringing the out and browsing around.
hopeprescott.com
Silveys to Headline 67 Gas & Grill Sept. 27th
The Silveys will headline the 67 Gas & Grill Tuesday September 27th in downtown Emmet. The program starts at 6pm and the public is invited.
Comments / 0