goldcountrymedia.com
Register, license, tax
I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community Awards: Placer Probation honored for service, dedication to community
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring the winners of several categories leading up to the State of the Community Awards on Oct. 6 at the Gold Country Fairgrounds. Every year, the Auburn community selects nine honorees to highlight for their above-and-beyond service to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Sacramento man sentenced to 25 years to life for third strike following Auburn burglaries
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday a Sacramento man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a third-strike, first-degree residential burglary. Roy Lee Foster, 57, was involved in a March 3 burglary at 5 a.m. on Silverhawk Way in Auburn. According to the District...
goldcountrymedia.com
MOSQUITO FIRE SUNDAY UPDATE: Containment increases to 34% as rain arrives
This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. As burned acreage approached 75,000, containment on the Mosquito Fired increased to 34 percent as firefighters overnight strengthened existing containment lines, notably “on the south and western flanks,” according to the Sunday morning incident report. Crews also monitored control lines on Deadwood Road because of pockets of heat below those lines.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: Rites are rarely wrong
In the Baptist church where I grew up, Deacon Bob taught that rites and rituals were of Catholic origin and therefore had no place in the Baptist faith. As a chaplain, I can tell you rites are rarely wrong. Deacon Bob was wrong. Our Sunday service was full of rituals.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend
A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
goldcountrymedia.com
Suspect dies after hit and run, officer-involved shooting in Auburn
This story was update at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second...
goldcountrymedia.com
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
goldcountrymedia.com
Resident, pets rescued from burning Folsom garage
First responders from the Folsom Fire Department and the Folsom Police Department, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made a dramatic rescue from a structure fire in Folsom Sunday. At 4:48 a.m. units were dispatched to Gold Mine Court in the American River Canyon community for an initial report...
