Lincoln, CA

Register, license, tax

I was wandering through one of those local community chat things online wherein there was a post from a bike rider noting, somewhat ironically, that drivers in his neighborhood often run stop signs, causing him some distress. As you nine loyal readers can imagine, there were about 76 comments following...
MOSQUITO FIRE SUNDAY UPDATE: Containment increases to 34% as rain arrives

This story was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. As burned acreage approached 75,000, containment on the Mosquito Fired increased to 34 percent as firefighters overnight strengthened existing containment lines, notably “on the south and western flanks,” according to the Sunday morning incident report. Crews also monitored control lines on Deadwood Road because of pockets of heat below those lines.
Commentary: Rites are rarely wrong

In the Baptist church where I grew up, Deacon Bob taught that rites and rituals were of Catholic origin and therefore had no place in the Baptist faith. As a chaplain, I can tell you rites are rarely wrong. Deacon Bob was wrong. Our Sunday service was full of rituals.
Folsom fire victim passes away; injured first responders on the mend

A resident that was rescued from a burning Folsom garage Sunday morning has since passed away, reportedly due to injuries that occurred in the blaze. Records released from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 53-year-old Dale Wooldridge, who was as a resident of the home where the fire took place at 105 Gold Mine Court in Folsom.
Suspect dies after hit and run, officer-involved shooting in Auburn

This story was update at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. A hit-and-run on Interstate 80 in Auburn on Saturday ended a few minutes later when a California Highway Patrol officer shot a man who was armed with a knife near Applebee’s on Bell Road. It was the second...
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday

An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Resident, pets rescued from burning Folsom garage

First responders from the Folsom Fire Department and the Folsom Police Department, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District made a dramatic rescue from a structure fire in Folsom Sunday. At 4:48 a.m. units were dispatched to Gold Mine Court in the American River Canyon community for an initial report...
