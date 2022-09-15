The rise of Cameron Rising can be traced to almost exactly a year ago, when the Utah quarterback came off the bench and nearly rescued the Utes in a three-overtime loss against San Diego State. Rising shined and the Utes had their QB. “The rest is history, I guess you could say,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, whose 14th-ranked Utes (1-1) host the Aztecs (1-1) in a late one (10 p.m. ET) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Rising has gone 10-3 as a starter since providing a late spark in the 33-31 loss to San Diego State last September. He went on to guide the Utes to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the Rose Bowl.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO