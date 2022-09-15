ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Naver 1784 demonstrates how robots can change the workplace landscape

The idea of robots replacing human workers is both the stuff of science fiction and, in some industries, an unavoidable reality. Fiction and media love to create drama and tension when it comes to advancements in robotics and AI that seem to be trained to mimic even the most artistic aspects of human creativity. Reality, however, is far less dramatic, and robots have a long way to go in putting office workers out of employment. Instead, robotics can actually help improve the quality of life of people in workplaces, and Naver’s new 1784 “technology convergence” building tries to serve as the blueprint for this harmonious kind of human and robot interaction.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Productivity#Senior Management
The Associated Press

Envoy Acquires Worksphere to Accelerate Enterprise Development of Workplace Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Envoy today announced the strategic acquisition of Worksphere, a workplace management platform. The team at Worksphere are experts at scaling technology for complex enterprises. They will be tasked with building a workplace platform to meet an increased demand from enterprises around the world. With this investment in talent and the platform, enterprises will continue to do more with Envoy and at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005385/en/ Envoy acquires Worksphere to rework how big business manages workspaces at scale (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

AI may destroy humanity, DeepMind scientists claim in co-authored paper

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been making impressive progress and has, in many ways, improved the world. But could it become dangerous?. A new paper co-authored by the University of Oxford and Google DeepMind researchers published last month in the peer-reviewed AI Magazine argues that it could. The research stipulates that artificial intelligence could pose an existential risk to humanity.
ENGINEERING
Benzinga

London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK's Leading Data and Analytics Event

Learn How Decision Intelligence Can Turn Enterprise Data into New Lines of Business and Revenue Streams. The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services

On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
INTERNET
ceoworld.biz

The contribution of Data Analytics

Data analytics can help organizations do everything from tailoring a marketing pitch for a single customer, to identifying and mitigating risks for their businesses. Data analytics ranges from processing simple routine tasks to complex behavioral analysis and predictive modeling. Simplifying Organizational Sales and Marketing Strategies Organizations use data analytics to understand customer trends and target their marketing strategies to specific audiences.
ECONOMY
MilitaryTimes

Here’s how the Air Force could change its job assignment process

Air Force leaders are sifting through a list of proposed changes to how airmen are assigned new jobs, and may announce some updates by the end of September. After about a year at work, a panel of airmen from across the service has floated more than 90 suggestions for assignment reform. Now it’s up to the Air Force’s personnel branch, the Air Force’s top enlisted leader and other officials to bring some of them to fruition.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

The world is getting exponentially more complex. Here's how we navigate it

Living organisms, our planet and even the entire universe are getting ever more complex with time. "Complex" doesn't just mean "complicated": it means that the parts of a system interact in ways that give rise to properties that can sometimes be quite surprising. Whenever a certain threshold is crossed, a...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
HackerNoon

Video Games Make Better Entrepreneurs and Leaders

wasting hour after hour of their precious youth but leaving them with no discernible skills. To be sure, there are some mindless games that do just that. But there are others, some of the most popular games, that can actually impart the exact skills that one needs to succeed and thrive in today’s competitive professional world.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/ Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy