First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story
During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
The Unbelievable True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Movie "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"
Portraying a real-life figure is not out of the realm for Zac Efron. The actor previously transformed into the terrifying but charismatic serial killer Ted Bundy for Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," and now, he's returning to the screen in another true-story adaptation, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The upcoming Apple TV+ film is based on the 2020 memoir "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War" by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue, the latter of whom is played on screen by Efron.
Woman Kings: Our Favorite Black Female Action Heroes
Before you go see Viola Davis in 'The Woman King,' take a look at our favorite Black female action heroes from classic movies over the years.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Anna Kendrick to Make Directorial Debut with True-Life Thriller 'The Dating Game' : 'Meant to Be'
Anna Kendrick will sit in the director's chair for the first time for The Dating Game. Kendrick, 37, is set to direct, produce and star in the upcoming thriller based on a true story, from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE. Principal photography is set to commence late next month.
Michelle Williams Starred In ‘The Greatest Showman’ Because She Needed a Break From Intense Dramas
Michelle Williams went from 'Dawson's Creek' to dark fare like 'Blue Valentine.' To reset, she took on a surprising choice: 'The Greatest Showman.'
Butch and Sundance Series Lands Top Gun and Bridgerton Stars, Headed to Amazon
An upcoming Butch and Sundance TV show has found its leads. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell will star in the currently untitled project for Amazon Studios, which takes inspiration from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The project was kicked off by the Russo...
Don't Worry Darling Cinematographer Says Film's Set Was the 'Most Harmonious' He Has Ever Been On
"Olivia built a team that believed in her, and she believed in each and everybody on the set," cinematographer Matthew Libatique said of Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde The Don't Worry Darling film set was an ideal one to work on, according to cinematographer Matthew Libatique. While speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Behind the Screen podcast, Libatique shared his experience working on the soon-to-be-released psychological thriller, directed by Olivia Wilde. "This was probably the most harmonious set I've ever been on," he said. "Olivia built a team that...
Drop Your Chaps! Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Are Set To Play Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid In A New Prime Video Series
Are we getting the Bridgerton–Top Gun: Maverick crossover we’ve been secretly manifesting over the last few years? You bet! It was announced today that hunky hotties Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are slated to star in an upcoming Prime Video series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
TIFF: ‘Titane’ Break-Out Agathe Rousselle Sets Next Role in Sci-Fi Drama from ‘White Noise’ Producer (Exclusive)
Agathe Rousselle, the break-out star from the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, will lead the sci-fi drama Low Orbit from producer Uri Singer, who was behind the Netflix adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise. Low Orbit takes place on a failed colony on another planet, where a romance...
15 movies you won't want to miss this award season, from 'The Whale' to 'Glass Onion'
From Brendan Fraser's performance in "The Whale" to Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," these movies will be essential during award season.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
OG ‘Lord of The Rings’ Cast Reunite To Condemn ‘Rings of Power’ Racist Backlash
Racism has found its way into the fictional Lord of The Ring's world of Middle-Earth. The post OG ‘Lord of The Rings’ Cast Reunite To Condemn ‘Rings of Power’ Racist Backlash appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Is the Upcoming Crime Thriller 'The Stranger' Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
Two strangers are united by a dark bond in Netflix's newest upcoming thriller The Stranger. One of the strangers is actually a prime suspect in a missing person case, while the other is the detective hot on his trail. The premise seems rife with drama. Was the writer for The...
‘This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana’: Disney+ Puts Italian True Crime Drama Series Into Production
Disney+ has put Italian true crime drama This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana into production in Puglia. The four-part series (original title Avetrana – Qui non è Hollywood) is based on the true story of the death Sarah Scazzi and the massive media response. Each 80-minute episode takes point of view of one of the story’s main protagonists — Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, who are played by Federica Pala, Giulia Perulli, Paolo De Vita and Vanessa Scalera, respectively. Imma Villa, Anna Ferzetti and Giancarlo Commare have also been cast for key roles in the show, which is based on Carmine Gazzanni and...
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Review: Tyler Perry’s Accomplished Period Melodrama About Passing Proves He Should Get Serious More Often
Like an ice-cream shop that offers you the choice of pistachio or strawberry and nothing else, the movies Tyler Perry has been churning out for 20 years come in just two flavors: comedy and soap opera. It’s worth noting, in this case, how the flavors blend. Most often, they’re stacked right next to each other, as when Perry’s great sass-mouth frump Madea suddenly plops into the middle of a dramatic scene. Yet there’s a way that the antic, ribald broadness of Perry’s comedy bends the drama into being more over-the-top. That’s why his movies are all of a piece even...
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
