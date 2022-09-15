ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
International Business Times

Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Mary Duncan

Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Malfeasance In Office
Popculture

Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life

Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
MOAB, UT
The Independent

Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’

A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Woman Vanished in Feb. 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' After Meeting Boyfriend on Craigslist

Nathan Hightman, 38, is accused of stealing money from his girlfriend, 32-year-old Irene Gawka Irene Gawka would speak to her family all the time. So when her parents didn't hear from her and had trouble reaching her, they began to worry. "She's always been a daddy's girl," her father, Francis Kambo, told CNN in a phone interview from Gawka's native Kenya. Gawka, 32, was living in Gilette, Wyo., after moving to the U.S. from Kenya nearly three years ago with dreams of pursuing a career as a nurse, CNN...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baggage handler killed after hair caught in luggage conveyer belt

A baggage handler was killed when her hair became caught in a belt loader at New Orleans airport on Tuesday night, officials say.Jermani Thompson, 26, was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight on the tarmac at Louis Armstrong International Airport at about 10pm when her hair became tangled in the conveyer belt machinery, her employers GAT Airline Ground Support said in a statement.Ms Thompson was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy in the next few days to determine a cause of death. The tragic incident led to an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The US Sun

Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case

A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
MEXICO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy