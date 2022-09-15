Read full article on original website
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Bus Driver Allegedly Kidnapped Middle Schooler, Declared Love: Police
"I wouldn't have thought this! He was the sweetest, but guess you really never know someone," said Kayla Edwards Guidry, a local mom.
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Parkland school shooter’s sister recalls difficult childhood, says mom smoked crack, drank while pregnant
Testifying Monday on behalf of her brother, Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Danielle Woodard recalled her tumultuous upbringing as her mother became consumed by drugs and alcohol. Woodard, who is Cruz’s half-sister, said she lived with her mom, Brenda, as a child and "numerous" others including her grandmother, Dorothy, and...
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life
Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past
The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
School janitor accused of taking video of girls in bathroom
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Department says a school maintenance employee at Riverside Academy hid a video camera in a girls’ bathroom.
Dad and step mom steals $3000 from teenage son to go on a trip to Paris
The average amount of college fees in the USA is over $35,000 for private ranked colleges and $22,000 for public ranked colleges. This could be why the total student loan debt in the country is $1.75 trillion.
Woman Vanished in Feb. 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' After Meeting Boyfriend on Craigslist
Nathan Hightman, 38, is accused of stealing money from his girlfriend, 32-year-old Irene Gawka Irene Gawka would speak to her family all the time. So when her parents didn't hear from her and had trouble reaching her, they began to worry. "She's always been a daddy's girl," her father, Francis Kambo, told CNN in a phone interview from Gawka's native Kenya. Gawka, 32, was living in Gilette, Wyo., after moving to the U.S. from Kenya nearly three years ago with dreams of pursuing a career as a nurse, CNN...
This School District Brought Back Paddling For Students, Ignoring The Experts
As our kids head back to the classrooms, a school district in southwest Missouri welcomes students back with a reinstated policy that's been gone for two decades: paddling students. Despite the practice being widely considered harmful, the school district insists it’s what parents want. Here's what you need to know.
Baggage handler killed after hair caught in luggage conveyer belt
A baggage handler was killed when her hair became caught in a belt loader at New Orleans airport on Tuesday night, officials say.Jermani Thompson, 26, was unloading bags from a Frontier Airlines flight on the tarmac at Louis Armstrong International Airport at about 10pm when her hair became tangled in the conveyer belt machinery, her employers GAT Airline Ground Support said in a statement.Ms Thompson was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy in the next few days to determine a cause of death. The tragic incident led to an...
Man Accused of Starving Dogs Tried to Drink Detergent to Avoid Jail: Police
The man, Joseph Farkas, has been charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and two counts of unlawful confinement.
Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case
A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
