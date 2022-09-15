Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will be one of this offseason's marquee free agents and he says he's keeping his options open. "I'm an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career," Turner said Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "I'm open to anything really. Everything is in play."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO