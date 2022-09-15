ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season

Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
theScore

Trea Turner: 'Everything is in play' for impending free agency

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will be one of this offseason's marquee free agents and he says he's keeping his options open. "I'm an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career," Turner said Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "I'm open to anything really. Everything is in play."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox commit 3 costly errors in 5-3 loss to Yankees

The Red Sox committed three errors and were swept by the Yankees on Wednesday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 5-3 at Fenway Park to drop to 69-74 on the season and 20-42 against American League East opponents. Brayan Bello, making his eighth start of...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
theScore

Acuña homers in 6-run 8th, Braves beat Phillies 7-2

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras hopes Ronald Acuña Jr. is starting to hit his stride, even if it's mid-September after being slowed by knee soreness most of the year. “We're talking about the best player in the league and thank God he's on our team," Contreras said via a translator. “He brings the energy to us."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Yankees' Gonzalez exits game after being struck by catcher's throw

New York Yankees utility player Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after a return throw from catcher Victor Caratini struck him in the helmet during the third inning. Gonzalez stepped out of the box in obvious pain after Caratini's throw made impact near his left ear. The...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Astros clinch 6th consecutive postseason berth

The Houston Astros are headed to the postseason for the sixth straight year after beating the Oakland Athletics 5-0 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. They're the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot and the second in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros, 95-50, will now...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
theScore

Rays rout Blue Jays in ace McClanahan's return

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox get shut out for second time this month in 9-0 loss to Royals

The Red Sox failed to score a run in their loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Boston fell to Kansas City, 9-0, at Fenway Park to drop to 70-75 on the season. Rich Hill, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox, was tagged for nearly half of those runs. The veteran left-hander surrendered four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.
KANSAS CITY, MO

