FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani's MVP case: The argument for an unprecedented season
Aaron Judge is producing prodigious statistics and a near-nightly show in pursuit of decades-old records, but to use his chase to diminish Shohei Ohtani's accomplishments is to punish Ohtani for being exceptional. In most seasons, Judge's year would make him an MVP lock. But this is not the typical season....
MLB・
theScore
Trea Turner: 'Everything is in play' for impending free agency
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop Trea Turner will be one of this offseason's marquee free agents and he says he's keeping his options open. "I'm an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career," Turner said Wednesday, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. "I'm open to anything really. Everything is in play."
Yardbarker
Red Sox commit 3 costly errors in 5-3 loss to Yankees
The Red Sox committed three errors and were swept by the Yankees on Wednesday night. Boston fell to New York by a final score of 5-3 at Fenway Park to drop to 69-74 on the season and 20-42 against American League East opponents. Brayan Bello, making his eighth start of...
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Chase Meidroth gets pro career off to strong start with Low-A Salem
Chase Meidroth, who the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of this summer’s draft out of the University of San Diego, ended his first professional season on a strong note with Low-A Salem. After being scouted by J.J. Altobelli and signing with Boston for $272,500, Meidroth appeared in...
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
theScore
Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1
NEW YORK (AP) — As far as Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco were concerned, there was no better way to honor Roberto Clemente than playing well in a win. On a night particularly meaningful to both of them, Lindor and Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday to extend their slim lead in the NL East as Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day at Citi Field.
theScore
Acuña homers in 6-run 8th, Braves beat Phillies 7-2
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras hopes Ronald Acuña Jr. is starting to hit his stride, even if it's mid-September after being slowed by knee soreness most of the year. “We're talking about the best player in the league and thank God he's on our team," Contreras said via a translator. “He brings the energy to us."
theScore
Yankees' Gonzalez exits game after being struck by catcher's throw
New York Yankees utility player Marwin Gonzalez left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after a return throw from catcher Victor Caratini struck him in the helmet during the third inning. Gonzalez stepped out of the box in obvious pain after Caratini's throw made impact near his left ear. The...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
theScore
Astros clinch 6th consecutive postseason berth
The Houston Astros are headed to the postseason for the sixth straight year after beating the Oakland Athletics 5-0 at Minute Maid Park on Friday. They're the first AL team to clinch a playoff spot and the second in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros, 95-50, will now...
FOX Sports
Royals take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox
Kansas City Royals (57-87, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (70-74, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 131 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (7-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Royals +136;...
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. To make room on
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani AL MVP race draws honest take from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has weighed in on the contentious American League MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing as the runner-up behind Ohtani last season, Guerrero knows better than anyone what is required to outdo the Angels star in MVP voting. Via Hector Gomez, Guerrero said that he believes Judge should be the 2022 AL MVP, despite Ohtani’s incredible numbers on both sides of the ball.
MLB・
theScore
Rays rout Blue Jays in ace McClanahan's return
TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American position players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase.
MLB Odds: Royals vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park with a Saturday afternoon matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Royals-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. The Kansas City...
Yardbarker
Red Sox get shut out for second time this month in 9-0 loss to Royals
The Red Sox failed to score a run in their loss to the Royals on Saturday afternoon. Boston fell to Kansas City, 9-0, at Fenway Park to drop to 70-75 on the season. Rich Hill, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox, was tagged for nearly half of those runs. The veteran left-hander surrendered four earned runs on eight hits and zero walks to go along with four strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work.
theScore
Strasburg admits uncertain future amid injury concerns: 'Clock is ticking'
Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg isn't sure when or if he'll pitch in another major-league game. The 34-year-old is currently on the IL with a stress reaction in his ribs and has made just one start this season. "I realize the clock is ticking," Strasburg told The Washington Post's Jesse...
theScore
Braves' Albies exits with fractured finger after returning from broken foot
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a fractured right pinky finger, the team announced. The 25-year-old suffered the injury during a slide attempt, and Vaughn Grissom replaced him in the fifth inning. It's unfortunate luck for Albies and the Braves since the...
