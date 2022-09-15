ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Latavius Murray has 'no regrets' on how things ended with Saints. Now he's back.

By Jeff Nowak
 2 days ago

Latavius Murray is the new face in the Saints' locker room, but you could argue he has as much with the room as almost anybody in there.

That's the case because he spent two full seasons and en entire offseason with the Saints prior to his departure just ahead of the opener a year ago. But he's also got the most games under his belt with Dennis Allen as the top dog. DA was the head coach of the Raiders when Murray was drafted in the third round out of Central Florida in 2013.

"Excited to work with him and, you know, get on the ground for him so we can have a different outcome for him," Murray said.

Now back as a member of the practice squad, it's no guarantee that he gets on the field at all. He was expected to be the RB2 last season, but was presented with a decision when it was requested he take a pay cut. He declined, and the Saints moved on with Tony Jones Jr. serving as the backup. Murray latched on with Baltimore, a familiar road for former Saints players. Other players who have gone directly from the Saints to Baltimore in recent years include WR Willie Snead, RB Mark Ingram, RB Devonta Freeman and Marcus Williams this past offseason.

Despite getting into camp late, Murray had a significant role with the Ravens in a backfield ravaged by injuries. He carried the ball 119 times for 501 yards and 6 touchdowns, but there were no offers heading into 2022. This week, the Saints came calling, and the veteran was thrilled for the opportunity.

"No regrets.," Murray said. "How I look at it, it's a business. We all know that. And they were making a decision that they thought they had to make and I made a decision that I felt I had to make. So you can't take things personal at all, and end of the day when when that phone rang it was them that called to give me this opportunity, nobody else. So I'm appreciative. I'm grateful to them and happy to be here."

Murray's initial road to the Saints is an interesting bookend to what's been seen the last two seasons. The player he was signed to replace was the veteran Ingram, who spent time with Baltimore and Houston before being brought back midway through the 2021 season. Now they're teammates.

Murray's 2-year run was well received, with the bruising back carrying the ball 292 times for 1,293 yards and 9 touchdowns. But how much could he be expected to impact the game, if he's active on gameday? Murray says he probably remembers more about this system than the one he learned on the fly in Baltimore last season. And that's an idea that his new head coach echoed when asked about the signing this week.

"He was already a guy that we were kind of keeping an eye on a little bit. And I think once we kind of got through Week 1 of the season, you know, and had a little bit better feel for exactly who all we had, we wanted to go ahead and bring him in here," Allen said. "And I think that's a that's a positive addition. He looked really good out there running around today."

The timing is also significant. Both Ingram and Alvin Kamara landed on the injury report with ankle and rib injuries respectively. Should one or both players miss Week 2 against the Bucs, it could be Murray who lands one of the two possible practice squad elevation slots on gameday. Players can be elevated in that capacity up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the active roster. In Week 1 the only elevation was Christian Ringo.

"I think every year you got something to prove," Murray said. "And this year will be the same when I get that opportunity."

