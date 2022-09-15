ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. You can snag $49 fares...
CBS New York

Travel Tuesday: Now is the time to save on airfare, expert says

NEW YORK -- Travelers can save in airfare if they book a trip over the next few months. CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg explains why. "Well, Americans were very interesting this year. They decided they were going to travel at any cost. They were determined they were going to get out and travel, and they did," he said. "I emphasize the words, 'at any cost,' because now their credit card bills have come in, and they're going, 'Oh, I paid what?' So a lot of Americans have said, 'OK, I'm not done with travel, but I am done for the rest of this year.'
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
The Independent

Man drives all night to brother’s wedding after American Airlines changes flight destination to wrong country

A man set on getting his family to his brother’s wedding drove all night to arrive in time after American Airlines allegedly rebooked them flights to the wrong country.The botched travel plans led Grady Heins to rent a car and drive all night so he and his three children could attend the big day.In January, the lawyer booked tickets for a connecting flight from Seattle across almost the entirety of the US to Burlington, Vermont, for the wedding in May.Shortly before their departure, he was shocked to get an email from the airline that asked him to prepare for...
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
Well+Good

10 Most-Scenic Train Trips Through the U.S. (With Views That’ll Instantly Make You More Relaxed)

Train travel has long held a romantic place in many adventurers’ hearts. Maybe it’s the fantasy of climbing aboard with a pillbox hat on your head and a vintage vanity case in your hand, like something out of an Agatha Christie novel (minus all the murder-y parts, of course). Or maybe it’s the slow and steady pace of riding the rails, turning a trip into a true voyage. For many Europeans, it’s all about the environmental impact, as scenic train trips have lower carbon emissions compared to flying. In Sweden, flygskam (flight shame) and tagskryt (train bragging) have become big buzzwords.
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
msn.com

Air fares will drop in the fall, but not for long

It's been a tumultuous travel season as Americans broke free of COVID restraints and took to the skies -- only to find that airfares have soared... and so have flight delays. You might say airlines and airports weren't quite ready for the first big surge in air travel since the pandemic. Millions of travelers this summer had to deal with flight delays, cancellations, and high ticket prices. Now airfares are falling, and travel is smoother. But will it last?
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
travelawaits.com

Our 13 Favorite Fall Vacation Destinations For 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to fall vacation destinations, New England seems to get all of the glory. While there is nothing wrong with this classic and charming leaf-peeping locale, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That’s why TravelAwaits turned to our writers to find out about their favorite fall vacation destinations. From Mississippi to Zambia (you’ll see), here are the best places to go this autumn, according to our travel experts — whether you’re after fall foliage or beachy vibes.
travelnoire.com

1,000 Flights Cancelled Ahead Of French Air Traffic Strikes This Friday

French air traffic strikes will disrupt thousand of travelers plans in the coming days. The cancellations are expected to affect airports across France from 06:00 on Friday 16 September until 06:00 on Saturday 17 September. France’s aviation authority the DGAC has warned of “severe” disruption. They are asking airlines to...
BoardingArea

Airfares All Over The Place In Coming Months

Airlines can’t seem to make a clear market assessment of what will happen in the coming months and airfares are all over the place from cheap to expensive both for cash tickets and awards. If you are considering booking travel or signing up for a new credit card please...
