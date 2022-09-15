NEW YORK -- Travelers can save in airfare if they book a trip over the next few months. CBS News Senior Travel Advisor Peter Greenberg explains why. "Well, Americans were very interesting this year. They decided they were going to travel at any cost. They were determined they were going to get out and travel, and they did," he said. "I emphasize the words, 'at any cost,' because now their credit card bills have come in, and they're going, 'Oh, I paid what?' So a lot of Americans have said, 'OK, I'm not done with travel, but I am done for the rest of this year.'

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO