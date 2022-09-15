It appears that Johnny Cardoso of Brazilian side Internacional will get a U.S. men’s national team call-up to replace the injured Yunus Musah for the team’s upcoming friendlies. Musah was part of a 26-player roster for the USMNT’s final two World Cup tune-ups against Japan and Saudi Arabia, set for September 23 and 27. But the Valencia midfielder has picked up a knock, as revealed by his head coach Gennaro Gattuso at a press conference on Friday. “He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today,” the coach said. “I have to talk to the doctor...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO