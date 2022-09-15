Read full article on original website
Spanish agent tells Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr to 'stop playing the monkey' after his cocky goal celebration against Mallorca, before quickly apologising by claiming he 'misused' the expression - as Neymar tells his Brazil team-mate to keep dancing
A Spanish agent has apologised for using the expression 'stop playing the monkey' in reference to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, which understandably sparked a furious reaction on social media on Friday. Pedro Bravo, President of the Spanish Agents association, compared Vinicius Jr's behaviour to that of a monkey after...
Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund
Pep Guardiola said after the game: "The moment he scored I felt Johan Cruyff."
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona slice Elche open with beautiful football for opening goal
Barcelona are attempting to respond from their defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and have got off on the right foot. Xavi Hernandez made five changes to the side that began in midweek, including second starts for Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie. After less than 15 minutes, they were helped...
ESPN
Barcelona cruise past Elche as Lewandowski scoring spree continues
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continued his insatiable run in front of goal by scoring twice while Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the Catalans cruised to a 3-0 win at home to struggling Elche in LaLiga on Saturday. The victory took Barca top of the standings on 16...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
It looks like Johnny Cardoso is getting a USMNT call to replace Yunus Musah
It appears that Johnny Cardoso of Brazilian side Internacional will get a U.S. men’s national team call-up to replace the injured Yunus Musah for the team’s upcoming friendlies. Musah was part of a 26-player roster for the USMNT’s final two World Cup tune-ups against Japan and Saudi Arabia, set for September 23 and 27. But the Valencia midfielder has picked up a knock, as revealed by his head coach Gennaro Gattuso at a press conference on Friday. “He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today,” the coach said. “I have to talk to the doctor...
NBC Sports
USMNT, European review: Dortmund wins derby; Pepi scores; Barca rolls
This was a heck of a day in European football, and the USMNT players abroad played their parts well. Also a heck of a day for Borussias (Borussium? Plural police?). Borussia Dortmund won a derby and sits first after Bayern Munich suffered a surprise loss. Borussia Monchengladbach thumped RB Leipzig...
Arsenal 4 Brighton 0: Little and Mead on target as Gunners lay down a gauntlet for WSL title rivals
EUROS heroine Beth Mead picked up right where she left off with a deadly double as Arsenal got off to a WSL flier. And a big finish from Kim Little gave the Gunners the perfect start as they trounced ten-player Brighton 4-0. Forward Mead was the top scorer during the...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Madrid derby
Real Madrid face an anxious wait over the fitness of skipper Karim Benzema ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby. Los Blancos head across the Spanish capital on Sunday night as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to extend their winning start to the 2022/23 campaign. Real Madrid have picked up...
ESPN
USMNT roster: Yunas Musah replaced by Johnny Cardoso for pre-World Cup friendlies
Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has withdrawn from the United States men's national team roster for a pair of upcoming friendlies, and been replaced by Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced on Friday. Musah has been diagnosed with a left groin injury that kept him out of a...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime ruined the homecoming of Carlos Alcaraz after fighting back to beat the world’s new top-ranked player 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to level Canada with Spain at 1-1 in the Davis Cup on Friday. Spaniards flocked to Valencia to see 19-year-old Alcaraz in...
ESPN
Canada upsets Spain in Davis Cup group phase as Felix Auger-Aliassime spoils new world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's homecoming
BARCELONA, Spain -- Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday.
NBC Sports
Lawson Craddock misses world road cycling championships over visa delay
U.S. Olympian Lawson Craddock said he will miss the world road cycling championships that start Sunday because his visa wasn’t approved until about 20 minutes after his flight departed for Australia without him on it. “While it still would have been physically possible to make it in time to...
