Behind Viral Videos

wonderwall.com

Shocker! Leonardo DiCaprio romantically linked to 27-year-old supermodel and single mom, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early September 2022, starting with this surprising news… In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio's split from model-actress Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday — an age that seems to be a hard limit for the Oscar winner — the actor has his eye on dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, Us Weekly reported on Sept. 7, a little over a week after the breakup news was confirmed. "Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn't shown an interest," a source told the magazine. "They're friends, but she doesn't want to be romantic with [him] right now." The story follows weeks of unconfirmed reports from Instagram gossip account Deux Moi claiming Leo has been spending time with the beautiful blonde model who's — gasp! — 27 and a single mom.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians

Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos

Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend

Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA
E! News

Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her

Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son

The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, […] The post Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Meet The (New) Barkers: Why Kourtney Kardashian Decided To Take Husband Travis’ Last Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been practically inseparable since taking their friendship to the next level in early 2021. They’ve exhibited plenty of PDA, boasted an adorable couple name (Kravis), and enjoyed a whole trio of wedding ceremonies. But of all the moves they’ve made to prove the solid foundation of their relationship, the eldest Kardashian sibling just took another meaningful step — changing her last name to Barker. And apparently her decision to do so was kind of a no-brainer.
CELEBRITIES
People

Lindsay Arnold Shares Footage from 'Cute' Matching Photo Shoot with Daughter, Niece and Nephew

"I can't even handle them in their matching Quincy Mae outfits ❤️❤️," the proud mom and aunt shared Lindsay Arnold and her sisters can't get enough of the budding bond between their kids. On Tuesday, the professional dancer shared sweet footage from a photo shoot she and sisters Jensen Arnold Hill and Brynley Arnold McGinnis put together with their three children. Lindsay's daughter, Sage Jill, 22 months, posed with Jensen's son, Brooks, 11 weeks, on one side of her and Brynley's daughter, Quincy, 5 weeks, on the other. "THESE CUTE...
CELEBRITIES

