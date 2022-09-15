Read full article on original website
Related
JoJo Siwa & Influencer Avery Cyrus Sparks Romance Rumors
After calling it quits with Kylie Prew for the second time, it looks like JoJo Siwa might be in a new relationship!. @itsjojosiwa This audio was made for us…. @averycyrus ♬ original sound - Hayu. A few days ago, JoJo posted a TikTok video of herself with influencer...
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
People
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tristan Thompson’s baby mama snubs cheating NBA star in new photos on son’s first day of school
TRISTAN Thompson's baby mama has snubbed the NBA star in new photos on their son's first day of school. The former Chicago Bulls player recently welcomed a baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 38, eight months after the birth of his son with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31. Tristan's ex...
NBA・
wonderwall.com
Shocker! Leonardo DiCaprio romantically linked to 27-year-old supermodel and single mom, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early September 2022, starting with this surprising news… In the wake of Leonardo DiCaprio's split from model-actress Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday — an age that seems to be a hard limit for the Oscar winner — the actor has his eye on dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, Us Weekly reported on Sept. 7, a little over a week after the breakup news was confirmed. "Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn't shown an interest," a source told the magazine. "They're friends, but she doesn't want to be romantic with [him] right now." The story follows weeks of unconfirmed reports from Instagram gossip account Deux Moi claiming Leo has been spending time with the beautiful blonde model who's — gasp! — 27 and a single mom.
Beyoncé's Disco-Themed Birthday Party Brought Out a Ton of Celebs, From Adele to the Kardashians
Beyoncé held a star-studded disco-themed extravaganza fitted for her "Renaissance" era over the weekend. In honor of her 41st birthday, the "Renaissance" icon threw a roller-disco party at a Bel-Air mansion in LA on Sept. 10, per Glamour, with celebrities like Drake, Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Offset, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Zendaya, Vanessa Bryant, Michael B. Jordan, and, of course, husband JAY-Z all in attendance. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, La La Anthony, Adele, Rich Paul, Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG, Storm Reid, Ciara, and Jaden Smith were also present.
Paris Jackson, 24, Sweetly Holds Hands With Brother Prince, 25, At Charity Gala: Photos
Siblings Paris Jackson, 24, and Prince Jackson, 25, stepped out for a night on the town together on August 19. The two were spotted sweetly holding hands at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday evening, held at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel. Michael Jackson‘s oldest kids both looked very sharp as they got dressed up for the event, while Prince smiled big for the cameras.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo With Furry Friend
Watch: Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son. Maralee Nichols son is growing up alongside an adorable pup. The fitness model shared a new photo of her 8-month-old son Theo—whose father is Tristan Thompson—on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, the baby boy can be seen resting on his stomach facing away from the camera with a fluffy Pomeranian sitting next to him.
NBA・
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Surprise Surrogate Baby Teased in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Khloé Kardashian was all smiles about her new baby in the latest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2. Following a couple of rough final episodes of the previous season when she found out her serial cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had, well, cheated again, the reality star seemed ready to move on and welcome the expansion of her family.
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
Twilight actor Peter Facinelli, 48, & fiancee Lily Anne Harrison, 33, welcome their first baby together & his fourth kid
TWILIGHT star Peter Facinelli and his fiancée, Lily Anne Harrison, have welcomed their first child together. The actor announced the sweet news with a tender photo shared on Instagram. Peter, 48, revealed to his 836k followers that Lily, 33, gave birth on Labor day. He shared a tender black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Says Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Blocked Her
Watch: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart. Even the Jersey Shore crew isn't exempt from some family drama. As the cast of MTV's reality show continues documenting their lives, some viewers are wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will ever come back for a visit. According to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her former co-star really isn't interested.
Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son
The drama surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this past week was insane. Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son was attacked online by social media trolls and the impact it had on both he and Garcelle was absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Throughout the week, Bravo released a statement, Garcelle released a personal statement, […] The post Harry Hamlin Urges Viewers To Leave RHOBH Cast And Kids Alone Since Attack On Garcelle Beauvais’ Teenage Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards and calls other Housewives 'faves'
Celeb Paris Hilton unexpectedly and unknowingly shaded her aunt Kyle Richards by leaving her out of a photo of the Real Housewives. She then tweeted three other stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said they were her ‘faves’. It’s very likely Paris Hilton hadn’t known...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Furious: Kody Brown Protects Robyn, Slams Christine in Season 17 Teaser Clip
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown defended Robyn Brown against wife Christine as the two discussed their marriage troubles in a season 17 teaser.
Meet The (New) Barkers: Why Kourtney Kardashian Decided To Take Husband Travis’ Last Name
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been practically inseparable since taking their friendship to the next level in early 2021. They’ve exhibited plenty of PDA, boasted an adorable couple name (Kravis), and enjoyed a whole trio of wedding ceremonies. But of all the moves they’ve made to prove the solid foundation of their relationship, the eldest Kardashian sibling just took another meaningful step — changing her last name to Barker. And apparently her decision to do so was kind of a no-brainer.
Lindsay Arnold Shares Footage from 'Cute' Matching Photo Shoot with Daughter, Niece and Nephew
"I can't even handle them in their matching Quincy Mae outfits ❤️❤️," the proud mom and aunt shared Lindsay Arnold and her sisters can't get enough of the budding bond between their kids. On Tuesday, the professional dancer shared sweet footage from a photo shoot she and sisters Jensen Arnold Hill and Brynley Arnold McGinnis put together with their three children. Lindsay's daughter, Sage Jill, 22 months, posed with Jensen's son, Brooks, 11 weeks, on one side of her and Brynley's daughter, Quincy, 5 weeks, on the other. "THESE CUTE...
Comments / 0