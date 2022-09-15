ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
CNN

US consumer spending rose in August as gas prices fell

CNN Business — Another month of falling gas prices gave Americans’ wallets a bit of a reprieve in August. That sent consumers back to stores last month. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that a key measure of August US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.3% on a monthly basis, following a revised decrease of 0.4% in July. Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 9.1% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
TRAFFIC
Money

Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October

Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline

Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Gas prices could dip below $3 a gallon as summer driving season wraps up and oil declines: AAA

The average price of a gallon of gas in the US fell to $3.71 Monday, which is $0.26 lower than four weeks ago but remains $0.54 higher than a year ago, according to AAA data. The recent decline in oil prices have helped ease sticker shock at the pump. Currently, a gallon of gas is at its cheapest level since early March, and Brent crude is trading at about $94.
TEXAS STATE
pymnts

BofA Delinquent Credit Card Rate Creeps Up in August

Bank of America credit card metrics were mixed in August, with a slightly higher delinquency rate but better net charge-offs, a Seeking Alpha report said Thursday (Sept. 15). The delinquency rate was up 0.3 percentage points from July, hitting 0.88% from 0.85%. But it was down slightly from last year’s 0.90%.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Restaurants One Step Ahead of Inflation, US Data Suggests

While higher food prices have many U.S. consumers switching from dining out to cooking at home, data on where they’re actually spending paints a slightly less simplistic picture about how they’re adjusting their financial priorities in light of record inflation. Preliminary Census Bureau figures on retail and food...
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
BUSINESS
AFP

US retail sales see surprise bounce in August

US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FedEx Closes Stores and Grounds Planes as eCommerce Volume Falls

FedEx is closing offices and parking aircrafts to deal with revenue for the first fiscal quarter, which was below expectations due to declining package volumes moving around the world. CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a press release that he is cutting costs, freezing hiring and closing 90 FedEx offices, along...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

pymnts

