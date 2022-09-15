Read full article on original website
Related
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September
After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
US consumer spending rose in August as gas prices fell
CNN Business — Another month of falling gas prices gave Americans’ wallets a bit of a reprieve in August. That sent consumers back to stores last month. The Census Bureau reported Thursday that a key measure of August US retail sales rose unexpectedly by 0.3% on a monthly basis, following a revised decrease of 0.4% in July. Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up by 9.1% from a year ago.
Retail Sales Nudge Higher In August As Gas Prices Ease, But Hot Inflation Caps Gain
U.S. retail sales jumped higher last month, Commerce Department indicated Thursday, as tumbling gas prices gave consumers more cash to spend across different sectors of the economy, indicating that demand will continue to stoke inflation. August retail sales rose 0.3% to a collective $683.3 billion, the Commerce Department said, well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
Decades-high inflation eased slightly in August as fuel prices dropped, but the cost of food is rising at record rates, new data shows. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month – a 40-year high.
Gas Prices Could Fall Back Below $3 by Late October
Gas prices could soon fall back below $3 a gallon in your neck of the woods — if they haven't already. Prices for regular gasoline are now below $3 at one in 10 gas stations around the country, according to a report by GasBuddy, an app that tracks real-time fuel prices. And forecasts indicate the nationwide average could reach $2.99 or lower this fall.
Inflation edged up in August despite gas price decline
Consumer prices rose slightly in August despite a steep decline in the cost of gasoline, according to inflation data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose 0.1 percent in August after staying flat in July. Economists expected the steady...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas prices could dip below $3 a gallon as summer driving season wraps up and oil declines: AAA
The average price of a gallon of gas in the US fell to $3.71 Monday, which is $0.26 lower than four weeks ago but remains $0.54 higher than a year ago, according to AAA data. The recent decline in oil prices have helped ease sticker shock at the pump. Currently, a gallon of gas is at its cheapest level since early March, and Brent crude is trading at about $94.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand for goods is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates.
BofA Delinquent Credit Card Rate Creeps Up in August
Bank of America credit card metrics were mixed in August, with a slightly higher delinquency rate but better net charge-offs, a Seeking Alpha report said Thursday (Sept. 15). The delinquency rate was up 0.3 percentage points from July, hitting 0.88% from 0.85%. But it was down slightly from last year’s 0.90%.
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Restaurants One Step Ahead of Inflation, US Data Suggests
While higher food prices have many U.S. consumers switching from dining out to cooking at home, data on where they’re actually spending paints a slightly less simplistic picture about how they’re adjusting their financial priorities in light of record inflation. Preliminary Census Bureau figures on retail and food...
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.
US retail sales see surprise bounce in August
US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
FOXBusiness
Average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hits 6% for first time in 14 years
The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit the 6% mark for the first time in 14 years, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey released Wednesday. The MBA's latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey found the average interest rate for the most popular U.S. home loan rose from...
CNBC
Tuesday's inflation report could show prices moderating as gasoline and travel costs fall
The August consumer price index will be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET, and it is expected to show inflation is moderating. The report could be confusing because economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect headline CPI to decline by 0.1%, but it is expected to rise by 0.3% excluding energy and fuel.
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
CNBC
Retail sales growth sluggish in August as consumers fight to keep up with inflation
Retail sales rose 0.3% in August, better than expected but boosted largely by a big jump in motor vehicles and parts dealer receipts. Weekly jobless claims declined to 213,000, also better than estimates. Manufacturing readings from the New York and Philadelphia regions suggested the sector is in contraction. Retail sales...
FedEx Closes Stores and Grounds Planes as eCommerce Volume Falls
FedEx is closing offices and parking aircrafts to deal with revenue for the first fiscal quarter, which was below expectations due to declining package volumes moving around the world. CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a press release that he is cutting costs, freezing hiring and closing 90 FedEx offices, along...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0