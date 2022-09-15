Read full article on original website
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, ends season with End of Summer Bash
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the End of Summer Bash on Saturday, which saw hundreds of participants enjoy shopping at dozens of local vendors lined up in downtown Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said it was a...
West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
Tina Dian Stadin Paugh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tina Dian Stadin Paugh, age 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed awa…
Shopping at Hometown Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the E…
Harrison County Commission to finish business in special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to consider items left unaddressed following the departure of two commissioners at the last regular meeting. The commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the commission hearing room on the third floor of...
0917 C.J. Donaldson breaks loose
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.
East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
West Virginia dominates Towson for 1st win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one wasn't close. After dropping their first two games of the season in a pair of nailbiters, West Virginia's Mountaineers buried overmatched FCS opponent Towson, 65-7, to give them a victory to carry forward into Thursday night's nationally televised meeting with Black Diamond Trophy rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle…
Red Raiders roll past Lewis, 46-14
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County dominated the line on both sides of the football, holding Lewis County to just 71 yards rushing while amassing 233 yards on the ground on the way to a 46-14 victory Friday night. Roane County scored on the first possession of the...
WVU has discovered a star in CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. And so it is with West Virginia's football team, which once again called upon the special skills of running back CJ Donaldson, who you may call "The Alphabet Man" if you prefer, to ignite what is rapidly evolving into a dangerous offense.
West Virginia earns high marks in blowout of Towson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After disappointing outcomes in its first two games of the ‘22 season, West Virginia got in the win column on Saturday with a 65-7 domination of Towson (2-1) at Mountaineer Field. WVU (1-2) has a short week to prepare for its next game when it...
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers Postgame Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Postgame interviews from West Virginia's 65-7 win over Towson. WVU piled up 624 total yards in the win and did not allow a score on defense.
WVU Football Caden Biser Lanell Carr.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one wasn't close.
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's easy 65-7 win over Towson on Saturday. The Mountaineers move to 1-2 on the season and got playing time for numerous participants on the warm, sunny day at Milan Puskar Stadium. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
Richards scores 3 first-half TDs as Doddridge County romps; WVU men tie, volleyball sweeps tourney
MT. ZION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 5 Doddridge County Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 40-0 road blanking of Calhoun County on Friday night as Seth Richards scored three touchdowns, all in the first half. Talyn Snyder got the Bulldogs on the board...
Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
Wahama football holds off furious South Harrison rally, wins 27-22
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama White Falcons football team held a 27-8 lead over visiting South Harrison on Friday night in Mason, saw that lead diminish to 27-22, and the Hawks had a chance to win it with a pass to the end zone on the final play of regulation.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame 9/17/22
West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson detailed some of the work items the Mountaineer defense honed in the run-up to the Towson game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
