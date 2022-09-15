Read full article on original website
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
1 dead, 1 in custody following Boardman shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
I TEAM: Charges filed for abuse at local daycare
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found the first charges filed against a worker at a local daycare for an incident that left a toddler with a broken leg.
Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft during traffic stops, prosecutors say
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers accused of theft during traffic stops were indicted Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, allegedly stole from multiple citizens while on duty between July 2020 and July 2021, according...
Bay Village nursing assistant accused of burglarizing residents’ rooms pleads not guilty
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The nursing assistant accused of stealing items from residents’ rooms pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Ladasia Vinson, 21, of Cleveland is facing the following charges:. burglary. theft. money laundering. possession of drugs. identify fraud. Bay Village...
Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for allegedly killing woman in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 25-year-old man has been charged with aggravated murder for allegedly murdering a woman in her own driveway on Sept. 17. Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 at a home in the 500 block of Roslyn Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
Lawsuit: Summit County inmate died by suicide after jail officials ignored repeated pleas for help
AKRON, Ohio — The mother of a Stow man who died by suicide in the Summit County Jail sued the county and corrections officers, saying that jail officials repeatedly ignored pleas for help as his depression worsened in lockup. Terry DeVos is the mother of Patrick Butcher, who died...
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
Ohio man charged after filming himself with Police Department’s body camera; Watch here
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
Dirt bike rider caught in Cleveland crackdown sent to prison
The FOX 8 I-Team watched this week as a county judge sent a dirt bike rider to prison after he got caught in a big crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs taking over Cleveland streets.
Neighbor feud, threats could lead to criminal charges in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
91-year-old outsmarts carjackers in Ohio
"They may have thought they had an easy target, but the victim proved them wrong, he was very clever.”
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
Two shot and killed in Cleveland overnight
Two people are dead following a shooting in Cleveland.
Video shows what led to child’s broken leg at local daycare
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an Avon Lake daycare to see how a toddler suffered a broken leg.
Man arrested, accused of leading YPD on chase through two sides of town
He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
