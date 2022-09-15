BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Neighbors on Richard Drive engaged in a loud argument that alarmed and disturbed those living around them at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30. The primary parties were a Richard Drive man, 43, and his neighbor, 29. When police arrived, the men and their wives, along with a guest of the younger man, were shouting at each other from their yards.

