ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man accused of killing Bedford dad, son pleads not guilty

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Roger Herring has been indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Willoughby, OH
Willoughby, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Health
whbc.com

Accused Canton Killer Makes First Court Appearance

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22-year-old Canton man is being arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges Friday morning. He’s accused of breaking into an Ellis Avenue NE home, killing one man and trying to shoot his wife. Ryan Harmer is in Canton Municipal Court...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mentor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted the man accused of stabbing a Bedford father and son to death last month. Roger Herring was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership indicted by a grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of felonious assault. Bedford police said Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Hyundai of Bedford on...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy