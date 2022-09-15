June 24, 2022, though only a few months ago, has already settled itself as a monumental day in American history. It marks the date that Roe v. Wade, a decision vital to personal privacy and abortion rights, was officially overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The decision has launched celebrations and protests from either side of the decades-long debate over abortion rights and bodily autonomy. The new documentary, Battleground is aiming to cover at least one-half of the debate. The new film, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, will premiere in theaters on October 7, 2022. The film will also be available Watch Now @ Home from Abramorama starting on October 14, 2022.

