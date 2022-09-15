ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports

Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
Collider

'Battleground': Roe v. Wade Documentary Sets October Release Date

June 24, 2022, though only a few months ago, has already settled itself as a monumental day in American history. It marks the date that Roe v. Wade, a decision vital to personal privacy and abortion rights, was officially overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The decision has launched celebrations and protests from either side of the decades-long debate over abortion rights and bodily autonomy. The new documentary, Battleground is aiming to cover at least one-half of the debate. The new film, which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, will premiere in theaters on October 7, 2022. The film will also be available Watch Now @ Home from Abramorama starting on October 14, 2022.
Black Enterprise

Divine 9 Aims to Save the Lives of Black Women Endangered by Roe V. Wade Repeal With ‘Tell Somebody’ PSA Campaign

The Divine Nine, the historically Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council led by Phi Beta Sigma, are joining forces to save the lives of Black women. The influential organization will launch “Tell Somebody,” a public service campaign emphasizing the profoundly disproportionate impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
