Buying Cars

TechCrunch

Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler

The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
CARS
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota GR Supra

When the Toyota GR Supra launched a few years ago, diehard enthusiasts were furious that it wasn't available with a manual transmission option. After three model years on sale, Toyota has answered those demands, offering the 2023 GR Supra with a six-speed manual on all six-cylinder models. We've driven aftermarket efforts before, but this is the first time you've been able to get the A90 Supra from the factory with three pedals.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2024 Ford Mustang Engine Options Don’t Disappoint

The 2024 Ford Mustang promises V8 power as well as fuel-sipping EcoBoost powerplants. That’s not a far departure from the previous sixth-generation cars. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Engine Options Don’t Disappoint appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
