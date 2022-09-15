Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler
The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
