College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
Youngstown State vs. Kentucky, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Youngstown State Penguins will meet the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday from Kroger Field. Youngstown State is coming off a 49-16 win over Dayton while picking up their second win of the season. As for Kentucky, they knocked off Florida 26-16 in their last game as they look to bring some momentum into today’s game.
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Penn State-Auburn

The Auburn Tigers host Penn State's Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon for a Week 3 college football matchup between the SEC and the Big Ten. Penn State won a close 35-31 contest over Purdue in Week 1. The squad posted its second win in Week 2 with a 46-10 victory over Ohio. Like the Nittany Lions, the Tigers come into this game undefeated. Auburn's wins in 2022 have been over Mercer and San Jose State.
