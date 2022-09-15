Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
College Football Picks and Predictions Against the Spread for Top 25 Games in Week 3
Week 3 of the 2022 college football season features several high-profile and interesting matchups to bet against the spread, including BYU at Oregon, Miami at Texas A&M, and Penn State at Auburn. Also, the Week 3 slate features Oklahoma-Nebraska, Michigan State-Washington, Fresno State-USC, and Mississippi State-LSU. And if you are looking to wager or bet against the spread on any of these games or Top 25 contests, our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks.
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Penn State Nittany Lions
Here's how to watch the Auburn Tigers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Youngstown State vs. Kentucky, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
The Youngstown State Penguins will meet the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday from Kroger Field. Youngstown State is coming off a 49-16 win over Dayton while picking up their second win of the season. As for Kentucky, they knocked off Florida 26-16 in their last game as they look to bring some momentum into today’s game.
Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State: Paul Chryst press conference recap
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst discusses his team's performance against New Mexico State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ohio Bobcats are staring down a pretty large 18-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's matchup. They are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Jack Trice Stadium. Neither Ohio nor Iowa State could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech
The Tigers lead 13-6 at halftime of their game against Louisiana Tech, here are our thoughts on how the first half has gone.
What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
Nevada at Iowa odds, picks and predictions
The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) travel to Kinnick Stadium to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1) Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around Nevada at Iowa odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Nevada is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Penn State-Auburn
The Auburn Tigers host Penn State's Nittany Lions Saturday afternoon for a Week 3 college football matchup between the SEC and the Big Ten. Penn State won a close 35-31 contest over Purdue in Week 1. The squad posted its second win in Week 2 with a 46-10 victory over Ohio. Like the Nittany Lions, the Tigers come into this game undefeated. Auburn's wins in 2022 have been over Mercer and San Jose State.
South Florida at Florida odds, picks and predictions
The South Florida Bulls (1-1) will travel across the state to face off against the Florida Gators (1-1) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the South Florida vs. Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Which schools are the best at football and basketball? Wisconsin is high on the list
Over the last decade, Wisconsin has found success both on the hardwood and the gridiron. The Badgers have gone to a pair of Final Fours while Wisconsin football has participated in a handful of Rose Bowls over recent history. Both programs have had lasting success in the past decade, and are looking to continue their winning ways.
Rutgers at Temple odds, picks and predictions
The Temple Owls (1-1) welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) to Lincoln Financial Field Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rutgers at Temple odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. Temple is coming into this game...
Comments / 0