Los Angeles, CA

Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Referees, Harrison, Bitadze, Korkmaz, Hoard

There won’t be any labor strife regarding NBA officials for several years. The NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association announced that they have entered into a new collective bargaining agreement that covers the next seven seasons. That CBA runs through the 2028/29 season. The contract addressed salary, travel,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets Could Become A Modern Day Version Of ‘Showtime’

The Kevin Durant–Kyrie Irving era for the Brooklyn Nets has been defined by instability and disappointment, but the one constant it has had has been immense potential. Ever since the superstar duo first suited up together for the 2020-21 season, many people around the league felt the Nets could or would become the NBA’s next transcendent team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite

The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

NBA Podcast: Which teams will overachieve, underachieve this season?

Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. How can the NBA justify keeping Robert Sarver in Phoenix?. Which teams will overachieve or underachieve this season?. Are the doubters sleeping on Philly?. Why the Pelicans are sleeper contenders. Is...
NBA
