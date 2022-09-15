Read full article on original website
Some see Middlebury Airport as an economic driver
Some see Middlebury Airport as an economic driver

If you ask Middlebury Airport tenants and boosters, demand for new hangars at the property was already sky-high before VTrans filed its Act 250 permit request.
Lawrence D. Condon, 73, formerly of Middlebury
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Lawrence D. Condon, 73, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at home with his wife and sister by his side. Larry was born in Middlebury, Vt., the son of Stephen and Elizabeth Condon, the youngest of seven children. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the...
Bernice L. Gonzalez, 92, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Bernice L. Gonzalez, 92, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 7, 2022, at Porter Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born March 9, 1930, in Vergennes, the daughter of Lawrence and Phlinda (Garrapy) Keyes. Bernice had worked for many years as a waitress in Addison County prior...
Raymond T. Forgues, 80, of Benson
BENSON — Raymond T. Forgues, age 80, died Saturday evening Sept. 10, 2022, at Porter Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Shoreham, Vt., at the farm home of his parents Lucien Forgues and Emma (Quenneville) Forgues on Feb. 3, 1942. In 1967, Raymond met...
Harmon Thurston celebration of life
BRANDON — The celebration of life for Harmon Franklin Thurston, who passed away Aug. 3, 2022, at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1-4 p.m., with stories at 3 p.m., at the family home, 2973 Hemenway Hill Road (the farm) in Shoreham. Arrangements...
Jessie Raymond: Broken fridge prompts new lifestyle
Jessie Raymond: Broken fridge prompts new lifestyle

Lately, I've been embracing my European side.
Bonnie Totten Adkins, 95, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Bonnie Totten Adkins, 95, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Born March 25, 1927 in Marion, Ind., to Donald R. Lewis and Thelma Guy Lewis, her family moved soon thereafter to Wells, Vt., where her dad started his ministry in the Methodist church. Her family moved around a lot as she was growing up, but grew its deepest roots in the Middlebury, Vt., area during her dad’s tenure as pastor to both the West Salisbury Methodist Church and the Salisbury Congregational Church in the 1930s.
Five vie for Middlebury selectboard seat
Five vie for Middlebury selectboard seat

Five local residents have stepped forward seeking to fill an interim vacancy on the Middlebury selectboard.
Jeffery “Animal” Torrey, 61, of Shoreham
SHOREHAM — Jeffery “Animal” Torrey, 61, died at his residence Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. He was born March 27, 1961, in Middlebury, the son of Duane A. Torrey and Diane (Duchesne) Torrey. He was a graduate of Middlebury Union High School. Jeffery worked as a farmer for...
Mount Abe school renovations come into focus
Mount Abe school renovations come into focus

Renovations are still under way at Mount Abraham Union Middle and High School, where construction crews are renovating the lobby entrance, bathrooms and other spaces throughout the Bristol school.
Rally for reproductive rights with Ripton’s Sarah King
Rally for reproductive rights with Ripton's Sarah King

Step out and rally for reproductive rights at a benefit concert on Friday, Sept. 23, at Higher Ground in South Burlington.
Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel
Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel

Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday's Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire.
High school golfers vie locally
High school golfers vie locally

Visiting Essex prevailed on Sept. 7 in the first golf match hosted by the Middlebury Union High School golf team at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in several years.
Middlebury housing plan takes shape
Middlebury housing plan takes shape

The Middlebury community has a tremendous appetite for new details about a large, mixed-income housing development to be sited off Seminary Street Extension, and representatives of Summit Properties on Sept. 7 shared some appetizers for a main course that could still be several months away.
Editorial: Dueling arguments prompt call for airport task force
Two stories in today’s Addison Independent focus on the business side of Middlebury’s State Airport, and its economic development potential. Personal interviews shed light on the boon it provides to a select few businesses in the county and how it could help other existing businesses grow and attract new employees.
Monkton hires its first town administrator
Monkton hires its first town administrator

The town of Monkton recently hired its first-ever town administrator. At a Sept. 6 special meeting, the selectboard voted unanimously to have Stan Wilbur of New Haven fill the position beginning later this month.
Community forum: New spot needed for local airport
Community forum: New spot needed for local airport

If an expanded airport is determined to be a necessary resource for Addison County, then a new, more appropriate site should be established for the facility.
Marrowbone is back to rejuvenate another fall
Marrowbone, an outdoor theater experience in the woods and fields of Lincoln, is back this year and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at noon each day. This fall tradition, which organizers describe as a theater of stories in word, gesture and song, has deep roots dating back to the first performance in 1991, when Marianne Lust launched her vision.
LaDuc, Provencher win at Devil’s Bowl
LaDuc, Provencher win at Devil's Bowl

Orwell's Tim LaDuc and Bridport's Gage Provencher were among Saturday's winners on Devil's Bowl Speedway's dirt track.
Bevere makes new bid to win top prosecutor’s post
Peter Bevere in 2018 fell fewer than 10 votes shy of becoming Addison County’s state’s attorney. The Middlebury independent and current deputy state’s attorney is now hoping to win the position on Nov. 8, and in less of an election nail-biter than he experienced four years ago.
