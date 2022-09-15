If an expanded airport is determined to be a necessary resource for Addison County, then a new, more appropriate site should be established for the facility. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO