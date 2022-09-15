Read full article on original website
North Dakota State vs. Arizona schedule, TV information: How to watch college football game
The North Dakota State Bison and Arizona Wildcats play on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. College football Week 3 picks, predictions, odds:. Cal vs. Notre Dame | BYU vs. Oregon | Mich. St....
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
USC football vs. Fresno State: Live updates, highlights, Caleb Williams stats
The USC Trojans are hoping to start the season 3-0 and continue to climb the national college football rankings. The Fresno State Bulldogs are trying to rebound from a heartbreaking last-play 35-32 loss to Oregon State last week. Follow along for live game updates and highlights as the ...
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
The Utah Utes and San Diego State Aztecs meet Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and fans can also stream the game on Watch ESPN
Gameday Headquarters: Oregon State Beavers vs Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road for a short drive north to Portland's Providence Park to host the Montana State Bobcats. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network, while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz. Here is...
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
Johnson steps in, No. 24 Texas A&M beats No. 13 Miami 17-9
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Max Johnson threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in his first start for No. 24 Texas A&M and the Aggies beat No. 13 Miami 17-9 on Saturday night. Johnson replaced Haynes King, who coach Jimbo Fisher benched after his subpar performance in Texas A&M’s stunning loss to Appalachian State last week. Miami (2-1) was down by 8 and had to punt after two holding calls stalled a drive with about three minutes left. The Hurricanes had a shot to get the ball back when Ainias Smith fumbled the punt on the 12. But he pounced on the ball before Miami could get to it to allow A&M to keep the ball. The Hurricanes got the ball back again after that, but Brashard Smith dropped a pass on fourth-and-4 with about 30 seconds left to allow the Aggies (2-1) to run out the clock for the victory.
North Texas vs UNLV Prediction, Game Preview
North Texas vs UNLV prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: North Texas (2-1), UNLV (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Rising to occasion: QB leads No. 14 Utah to great heights
The rise of Cameron Rising can be traced to almost exactly a year ago, when the Utah quarterback came off the bench and nearly rescued the Utes in a three-overtime loss against San Diego State. Rising shined and the Utes had their QB. “The rest is history, I guess you could say,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, whose 14th-ranked Utes (1-1) host the Aztecs (1-1) in a late one (10 p.m. ET) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday. Rising has gone 10-3 as a starter since providing a late spark in the 33-31 loss to San Diego State last September. He went on to guide the Utes to a Pac-12 championship and a spot in the Rose Bowl.
