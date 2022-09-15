ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen

This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Documentary on Boblo Island To Be Shown in West Michigan Theaters

There is a documentary that has been made on the Boblo Island Amusement Park that is going to be shown for a limited time in West Michigan Theaters. Boblo Island Amusement Park operated from 1898 until it closed on September 30, 1993. I was taken there as a small child but was too young to remember the experience. Although I do remember in the late 80s going to Detroit to watch the fireworks from the Boblo boat and it was one of the best fourth of July holidays I've ever had.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022

As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?

Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale

One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

