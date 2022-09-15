ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Post notes Sept. 15, 2022

The upgraded ARMY IGNIGHTED PORTAL is now live and provides soldiers, education counselors and academic institutions a smoother and more reliable experience for processing Army Tuition Assistance Requests. For more information, visit http://www.armyignited.army.mil/. THE INTERSECTION OF REYNOLDS AND GIBBON AVENUES (Gruber Fitness Center/Frontier Army Museum area) IS CLOSED for the...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Places to go, Things to do

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club SUPER SIGN-UP is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE RUN/WALK FOR THE FALLEN is at 8 a.m. Sept 17 at the Resiliency Center. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event. For more information, call 684-1830.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth, KS
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night. According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing. Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing. According to a release from the LMPD, the woman...
LIBERTY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

USD 207 remembers 9/11 with 15th annual Freedom Walk

Unified School District 207 students, staff, faculty and family members gathered to remember the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, honor the lives lost, and celebrate the service of first responders and service members around the nation Sept. 9 at Normandy Field. During the observance, USD 207 Board of Education...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

