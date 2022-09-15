Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Post notes Sept. 15, 2022
The upgraded ARMY IGNIGHTED PORTAL is now live and provides soldiers, education counselors and academic institutions a smoother and more reliable experience for processing Army Tuition Assistance Requests. For more information, visit http://www.armyignited.army.mil/. THE INTERSECTION OF REYNOLDS AND GIBBON AVENUES (Gruber Fitness Center/Frontier Army Museum area) IS CLOSED for the...
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Places to go, Things to do
The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club SUPER SIGN-UP is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Frontier Conference Center. The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE RUN/WALK FOR THE FALLEN is at 8 a.m. Sept 17 at the Resiliency Center. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. the day of the event. For more information, call 684-1830.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
Kansas Public Radio
Giant Solar Farm Project in Eastern Kansas is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed...
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Joseph man injured after pickup strikes guardrail on I-29
BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by John D. Davis, 56, St. Joseph, was eastbound on Interstate 29 at Mitchell Avenue in St. Joseph. The driver...
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
fox4kc.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night. Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m. information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the...
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Unified Government Commission approves 2023 budget
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Kansas City Kansas Commission approved the proposed 2023 budget Thursday night. According to a release, the $432 million budget is part of the UG Forward campaign, an initiative to reimagine the Unified Government for the next 25 years through a comprehensive assessment and reevaluation of the organization’s operations.
KCTV 5
Police: Narcan saves Liberty woman
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Missouri Police Department said officers administered Narcan to a woman Tuesday evening who was possibly overdosing. Police said officers were called to a residence after a man found a woman on the ground not breathing. According to a release from the LMPD, the woman...
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Spooky season begins to make a presence in the Kansas City metro this weekend, but there are also plenty of family-friendly events, too.
Johnson County to review pay scale increase for Sheriff’s deputies
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said he may bring legal action against the county if deputy pay isn't increased
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
USD 207 remembers 9/11 with 15th annual Freedom Walk
Unified School District 207 students, staff, faculty and family members gathered to remember the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, honor the lives lost, and celebrate the service of first responders and service members around the nation Sept. 9 at Normandy Field. During the observance, USD 207 Board of Education...
Missouri man injured after pickup rear-ends grain truck
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 GMC 2500 driven by Steven A. Hardy, 60, New London, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles west of Breckenridge. The pickup rear-ended a 2000...
Comments / 0