klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental fire causes $30,000 in damages to Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews knocked down a Saturday morning fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of 27th and C Street at 6:09 a.m. Saturday for smoke in a single-family home. Crews declared a working fire at 6:30 a.m. and the...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident
CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KSNB Local4
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
klkntv.com
Fire south of Lincoln causes about $80,000 in damage
ROCA, Neb. (KLKN) — An outbuilding south of Lincoln was lost to a fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky. At 2:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to an outbuilding fire near Bennet Road and 46th Street. The fire was contained to the building, with no...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
klkntv.com
Minor house fire in East Lincoln caused by washing machine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to house fire near 84th and Van Dorn Streets at around 9:45 Friday morning. Capt. Jared Fredrickson said there was no smoke or fire when crews arrived. After investigating, firefighters found an extinguished fire was found in the homeowner’s washing machine downstairs.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said threats made to Omaha North High School Thursday were unsubstantiated. In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Principal Colette Nero said a call came in from an out-of-town area code alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school. Police said they checked the...
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
3 News Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes and ramp blocked after crash on I-80 WB at 84th
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crash at I-80 westbound and 84th Street. Lanes and ramp are blocked. Expect delays. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
News Channel Nebraska
Crews battle apartment fire in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Firefighters in Bellevue were busy at an apartment fire Thursday night. It ignited just after 8 p.m. at the Latitude 41 Apartments on South 15th St. So far there are no reports of injuries. The cause remains under investigation.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln street closures to begin on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Parts of both South 70th Street and Touzalin Avenue will close beginning Monday, the city says. The northbound lanes of 70th from South to A Streets will close for private utility work. The sidewalks on the west side will be closed. The recommended detour is...
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
