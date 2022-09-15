Read full article on original website
The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World
Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
AOL Corp
Could a flu and COVID-19 ‘twindemic’ be ‘coming for the U.S. this year’?
“Every year since the pandemic began, I’ve feared this ‘twindemic’ — and that actually hasn’t happened yet,” Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist and biostatistician and author of Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter, told Yahoo News. Jetelina isn’t alone. For the past two years, as autumn...
MedicalXpress
End of COVID pandemic in sight: WHO
The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases has dropped dramatically, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic. Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since being identified in late 2019, last week fell to the lowest level...
Anthony Fauci predicts COVID will be ‘more of an endemic situation’ by the time he steps down in December
Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks the U.S. will be able to manage COVID by the end of the year, making it safe for him to retire. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts that COVID-19 will become “more of an endemic situation” in the U.S. by December, meaning the coronavirus can be treated more like the flu than a health emergency.
Three dead, six ill with mystery pneumonia ‘very similar to Covid’ in Argentina
Three people have died this week in Argentina due to pneumonia of unknown origin, local health authorities have said. Six others have been infected as experts ruled out Covid-19, influenza, and hantavirus as causative agents.Luis Medina Ruiz, the minister of public health of the Tucuman province, northwest Argentina, reported the death of a 70-year-old patient and the identification of three employees of the medical facility with symptoms.“What these patients have in common is the severe respiratory condition with bilateral pneumonia and compromise in images [x-ray] very similar to Covid, but that is ruled out,” Dr Ruiz said. Of the...
Polio in US: What we know and what the symptoms are
In the middle of the 1900s, American parents were concerned about letting their children to go to birthday parties, pools, or anywhere else they might gather as the fear of polio took hold of the US, with images showing children using wheelchairs reminding the nation of the perils of the illness.
sciencealert.com
The New COVID Subvariant BA.4.6 Is Spreading. Here's What We Know
BA.4.6, a subvariant of the Omicron COVID variant which has been quickly gaining traction in the US, is now confirmed to be spreading in the UK. The latest briefing document on COVID variants from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) noted that during the week beginning August 14, BA.4.6 accounted for 3.3 percent of samples in the UK. It has since grown to make up around 9 percent of sequenced cases.
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
Australia sees worst flu season in 5 years. Here's why it matters to U.S.
MIAMI - Flu season has only just begun, but some health officials are warning that this year it may start sooner and be more severe. This prediction comes from looking at Australia, where flu season is now coming to an end. "We inform what we see in our flu season mainly by Australia and New Zealand-- in the other part of the world where seasons are flipped," explains Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health. "What they are seeing there are higher incidents of flu than we have seen in years prior."In fact, data shows Australia has had...
What Is Centaurus? New COVID Subvariant Found In Florida, Europe
A Twitter user christened the new subvariant after a constellation, and the name took off.
The Strongest Signal That Americans Should Worry About Flu This Winter
Sometime in the spring of 2020, after centuries, perhaps millennia, of tumultuous coexistence with humans, influenza abruptly went dark. Around the globe, documented cases of the viral infection completely cratered as the world tried to counteract SARS-CoV-2. This time last year, American experts began to fret that the flu’s unprecedented sabbatical was too bizarre to last: Perhaps the group of viruses that cause the disease would be poised for an epic comeback, slamming us with “a little more punch” than usual, Richard Webby, an influenza expert at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Tennessee, told me at the time.
Ars Technica
US officially added to WHO’s list of poliovirus outbreak countries
The United States, one of the world's richest and most developed countries, has met the World Health Organization's criteria to be listed as a country with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday. The US now joins the ranks of around 30 other polio...
End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation
The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in...
U.S. life expectancy drops again, marking worst 2-year decline in a century
U.S. life expectancy estimates have fallen to the worst levels since 1996, according to a new federal report, marking the second straight year of plummeting estimates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say the drop in life expectancy from 2019 to 2021 — falling by 2.7 years to 76.1 – is now the country's worst two-year decline on record since 1923, according to provisional estimates published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics."The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic," the agency said in a news release. "COVID-19...
Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
S.Africa reports two deaths linked to COVID vaccine
South Africa's medicines regulatory authority says it has recorded two fatal cases of the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received a Johnson & Johnson COVID jab. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) reported its first case in August and the second on Monday. "SAHPRA has been...
China lost its Yangtze River dolphin. Climate change is coming for other species next
They called it the "Goddess of the Yangtze" -- a creature so rare that it was believed to bring fortune and protection to local fishermen and all those lucky enough to spot it.
MedicalXpress
Ghana declares end to Marburg virus outbreak: WHO
Ghana has declared the end of a Marburg virus disease outbreak that was confirmed nearly two months ago and caused two deaths, the World Health Organisation said on Friday. The health ministry made the announcement after no new cases of the Ebola-like disease were reported over the previous 42 days, the WHO said in a statement.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Wisconsin reports influenza A(H1N2) variant infection, 7 ‘swine flu’ cases reported in the US this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported today on a human infection with influenza A(H1N2) variant (A(H1N2)v) virus. The case is in a patient < 18 years of age. An investigation by local public health officials is ongoing. A total of seven human infections with variant novel influenza...
Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up
It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
