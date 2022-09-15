MIAMI - Flu season has only just begun, but some health officials are warning that this year it may start sooner and be more severe. This prediction comes from looking at Australia, where flu season is now coming to an end. "We inform what we see in our flu season mainly by Australia and New Zealand-- in the other part of the world where seasons are flipped," explains Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health. "What they are seeing there are higher incidents of flu than we have seen in years prior."In fact, data shows Australia has had...

