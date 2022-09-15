Read full article on original website
Frank Garcia White
2d ago
smh!!! that's why I love Netflix. I love to bin watch my shows with a busy work week when I get a chance to watch a show I could watch 2 or 3 episodes.. When they do it I will cancel my subscription.
Reply
8
Charles Moore
2d ago
Binge watching series is what set Netflix apart from the rest of the series producing universe. No problem. I'll simply wait until all of the episodes air ... then binge watch them ... if the show's not cancelled first. C'mon, Netflix. No need to reinvent the wheel ... especially when the wheel's not broken.
Reply
7
Ricardo Shillyshally
2d ago
if Netflix has a bunch of stuff I want to watch, I'll get for a month. Binge watch everything in that month then cancel, wait a few months and repeat!
Reply
6
Related
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
This new Netflix true-crime docuseries is not for the faint-hearted
One of the most intense and shocking Netflix documentary releases of the year will hit the streamer on Wednesday, September 7, in the form of Season 2 of the true-crime series Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer. It follows the release just a few months ago of Season...
RELATED PEOPLE
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller
If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix's new number one series will have you hiding behind the sofa
As the autumn slowly but surely makes it way upon us, a spooky offering has shot to the top of the Netflix charts in the UK. Namely, Devil In Ohio, an eight-part thriller series which follows the life of a cult escapee in rural America, and it's sure to have you hiding behind your sofa.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Good luck sleeping after you watch this shocking Netflix docuseries
“This is what I remember,” offers the old woman wearing prison garb as she stares at the camera in the trailer for Season 3 of the Netflix true-crime docuseries I Am A Killer. “I was laying down, but I was awake.”. She has a blank expression on her face...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVOvermind
Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation
The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Asked Why She Quit Acting For So Many Years, And She Gave A Really Thoughtful Answer
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's son asked why she quit acting for so many years, prompting her to give a really thoughtful answer.
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Favorite New Co-Star
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
Comments / 15