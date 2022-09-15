DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Five central Illinois landmarks are coming together to offer food, drinks and a side of history. "Taste of History" is set highlight the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, the Culver House, the Governor Oglesby Mansion, the James Millikin Homestead and the Staley Museum. The October 1 event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the five locations and will come complete with appetizers and drinks for adults 21 and older.

