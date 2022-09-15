ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WAND TV

"Taste of History" hopes to serve up a new perspective on Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Five central Illinois landmarks are coming together to offer food, drinks and a side of history. "Taste of History" is set highlight the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, the Culver House, the Governor Oglesby Mansion, the James Millikin Homestead and the Staley Museum. The October 1 event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the five locations and will come complete with appetizers and drinks for adults 21 and older.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Volunteers help landscape homes in Johns Hill neighborhood

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Block by Block and ADM Cares teamed up to revitalize a few homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood. Decatur Block by Block is a non-profit organization that focuses on revitalizing neighborhoods with community engagement and private investment. The group assists low income residents, veterans, seniors or disabled homeowners to improve curb appeal with free repairs, life safety upgrades and landscaping services.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

16-year-old in stable condition after Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in Champaign Friday night. According to the Champaign Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of W. Springfield Avenue around 7:48 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man accused of shooting his roommate after a fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight. Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Fire crews respond to gas vault fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters responded to a fire in a gas vault at 1606 Rion Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire department once on the scene crews believed the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the unknown fire. Crews entered the building and found a fire...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Ribbon cutting held for new section of Kickapoo Rail Trail in Ogden

OGDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting for the new section of the Kickapoo Rail Trail was held Thursday evening. The ribbon cutting was held at 5:15 at East Ave and Maple St in Ogden. The new section of trail will serve as both a transportation and recreational amenity and...
OGDEN, IL
WAND TV

ISP investigating incident in which officer fired gun

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating an incident involving an officer discharging his gun after a Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning. Piatt County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a...
PIATT COUNTY, IL

