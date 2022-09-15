Read full article on original website
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, ends season with End of Summer Bash
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the End of Summer Bash on Saturday, which saw hundreds of participants enjoy shopping at dozens of local vendors lined up in downtown Fairmont. Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said it was a...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to finish business in special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday to consider items left unaddressed following the departure of two commissioners at the last regular meeting. The commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the commission hearing room on the third floor of...
WVNews
East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
WVNews
Shopping at Hometown Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the E…
WVNews
Tina Dian Stadin Paugh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tina Dian Stadin Paugh, age 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away under Hospice Care at United Hospital Center, on September 14, 2022, after a series of illnesses. She was born to the late James A. Stadin and V. Charlene Swiger Stadin on May...
WVNews
graf 8 recovers his own fumble.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touch…
WVNews
East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
WVNews
Neva Lynn Horner
JANE LEW- Neva Lynn Horner, 72, of Weston, WV, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, while under the loving and compassionate care of her beloved family and WVU Hospice. Born Neva Lynn Burkhammer in Weston, WV on February 6, 1950, the daughter of the...
WVNews
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle (also known as GareBear or G) left this earth Sunday, September 11, 2022, at only 17 months old, born April 2, 2021, to Lucas & Brittany (Ash) Mayle. GareBear loved to “Ride Ride...
WVNews
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
WVNews
Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73 of Lost Creek passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949 in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
WVNews
Wahama football holds off furious South Harrison rally, wins 27-22
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama White Falcons football team held a 27-8 lead over visiting South Harrison on Friday night in Mason, saw that lead diminish to 27-22, and the Hawks had a chance to win it with a pass to the end zone on the final play of regulation.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd shakes off slow start at Elkins for 49-7 victory
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd exploded for 21 points in the final 6:07 of the second quarter to break open a close game, and went on to a 49-7 victory over Elkins Friday night in Big 10 Conference football action at the Tigers’ new home field.
