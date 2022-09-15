ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The 20 most-asked questions about the Queen's funeral, answered

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Last Thursday (8 September), Queen Elizabeth II , who reigned for 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Out of respect for the monarch's passing, many places, including food banks, grocery stores, and home goods stores , are closing ahead of Her Majesty’s state funeral next week at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by her son, King Charles.

On Sunday (11 September), the Queen’s coffin departed Balmoral to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

And now, her coffin has been flown to England and lays in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

But amid the national mourning the UK is experiencing, many people from all over the world have questions about the funeral proceedings, the life of the Queen, and when her son, the now King Charles, will be crowned.

Below, we’ve rounded the top 10 trending questions for the Queen and her sonKing Charles III who is assuming the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II

1) When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral is on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

2) Who is taking over for Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Charles, is now King Charles.

3) How much was Queen Elizabeth worth?

According to The Sunday Times ’ Rich List, an annual catalog of British wealth, the Queen had a net worth of around $430m.

This includes personal assets like Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Castle, castles she inherited from her father.

Much of her personal wealth has been private.

4) What religion was Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth was Christian and the head of the Church of England, a Protestant Anglican church.

5) Will the Queen’s funeral be televised?

Yes, it will. It will be broadcast widely in the UK on different channels. Live coverage of will also be broadcasted on some outlets outside of the UK. It is expected to be the most-watched TV event ever.

This includes NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox in the US, CBC in Canada, and BBC World globally.

6) Where is the Queen going to be buried?

The Queen will be buried at Windsor Castle.

7) What clothes will the Queen be buried in?

Although her coffin will be decorated with jewels, Her Majesty may only be buried with a few pieces.

Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson, told Metro , that she believes the Queen will be buried with some of her more modest jewels: her Welsh gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

In terms of clothes, we're not sure.

8) How tall was Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II was 5'4" tall.

9) When did Queen Elizabeth’s husband die?

Prince Phillip dies on 9 April, 2021.

10) When did Queen Elizabeth become Queen?

She ascended the throne in February 1952 and was formally crowned in June 1953.

King Charles

1) When will Charles be crowned King?

It’s still up in the air, but it most likely won’t happen soon.

When Queen Elizabeth II became Sovereign in 1952, her coronation did not take place until a year later.

So, the new King’s coronation may occur in 2023.

2) Who becomes King after Charles?

After King Charles, next in line is his eldest son Prince William, 40.

3) Is King Charles married?

Yes. King Charles is married to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall.

4) How old is King Charles of England?

King Charles is 73 years old.

5) If King Charles dies, will Camilla be Queen?

No. The line of succession is based on birth order, not marriage. So if Prince Charles dies before ascending the throne, she won’t become queen, and Prince William will ascend the throne instead.

6) What will Camilla be called?

The Duchess of Cornwall will be called the Queen Consort.

7) How is King Charles related to Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II.

8) Who are King Charles’ siblings?

Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

9) What is King Charles’ last name?

King Charles’ last name is Mountbatten-Windsor.

10) What name will Charles take as King?

He will take on the name King Charles III.

The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
wmagazine.com

How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
U.K.
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
U.K.
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
The List

Royal Expert Explains The Tender Reason Anne Accompanied The Queen's Body - Exclusive

All eyes have turned to certain prominent members of the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. King Charles III ascended to the throne and gave his first official address, while his oldest son, William, Prince of Wales, addressed the Welsh commonwealth. The bittersweet reunion of William and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, had people wondering whether the brothers were finally ready to reunite. However, one royal in particular is being commended for her service and fortitude, both now and throughout her life: Princess Anne, the Princess Royal. Already Twitter's favorite royal, despite not being in line for the throne, Anne was at her mother's bedside when she died.
U.K.
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

This is where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

When Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after her funeral on Sept. 19, she will be reunited with her husband of more than 70 years and past family members. Queen Elizabeth will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, are already buried there, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Church Of England#Uk
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Harper's Bazaar

The Secret Meaning Behind the Flowers Placed on Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, where it will remain until her funeral on Monday. The coffin—which made its way through Scotland and Edinburgh before heading to Buckingham Palace a final time—has been adorned with multiple floral tributes since her death on September 8.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: Route revealed for queue to see the monarch lying-in-state

The route mourners will have to queue along to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while she is lying in state in Westminster has been revealed.Her Majesty’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday (14 September), where she will remain until her funeral next Monday.Officials are anticipating queue times of 35 hours, with up to one million people expected to travel to London.This video marks out the line, which will form on Albert Embankment and reach Southwark Park, before looping back to the Palace of WestminsterSign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
U.K.
Indy100

