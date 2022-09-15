The 20 most-asked questions about the Queen's funeral, answered

Last Thursday (8 September), Queen Elizabeth II , who reigned for 70 years, died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Out of respect for the monarch's passing, many places, including food banks, grocery stores, and home goods stores , are closing ahead of Her Majesty’s state funeral next week at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by her son, King Charles.

On Sunday (11 September), the Queen’s coffin departed Balmoral to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

And now, her coffin has been flown to England and lays in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

But amid the national mourning the UK is experiencing, many people from all over the world have questions about the funeral proceedings, the life of the Queen, and when her son, the now King Charles, will be crowned.

Below, we’ve rounded the top 10 trending questions for the Queen and her sonKing Charles III who is assuming the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II

1) When is the Queen’s funeral?

The Queen’s funeral is on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

2) Who is taking over for Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Charles, is now King Charles.

3) How much was Queen Elizabeth worth?

According to The Sunday Times ’ Rich List, an annual catalog of British wealth, the Queen had a net worth of around $430m.

This includes personal assets like Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Castle, castles she inherited from her father.

Much of her personal wealth has been private.

4) What religion was Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth was Christian and the head of the Church of England, a Protestant Anglican church.

5) Will the Queen’s funeral be televised?

Yes, it will. It will be broadcast widely in the UK on different channels. Live coverage of will also be broadcasted on some outlets outside of the UK. It is expected to be the most-watched TV event ever.

This includes NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox in the US, CBC in Canada, and BBC World globally.

6) Where is the Queen going to be buried?

The Queen will be buried at Windsor Castle.

7) What clothes will the Queen be buried in?



Although her coffin will be decorated with jewels, Her Majesty may only be buried with a few pieces.

Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson, told Metro , that she believes the Queen will be buried with some of her more modest jewels: her Welsh gold wedding band and a pair of pearl earrings.

In terms of clothes, we're not sure.

8) How tall was Queen Elizabeth II?

Queen Elizabeth II was 5'4" tall.

9) When did Queen Elizabeth’s husband die?

Prince Phillip dies on 9 April, 2021.

10) When did Queen Elizabeth become Queen?

She ascended the throne in February 1952 and was formally crowned in June 1953.

King Charles

1) When will Charles be crowned King?

It’s still up in the air, but it most likely won’t happen soon.

When Queen Elizabeth II became Sovereign in 1952, her coronation did not take place until a year later.

So, the new King’s coronation may occur in 2023.

2) Who becomes King after Charles?

After King Charles, next in line is his eldest son Prince William, 40.

3) Is King Charles married?

Yes. King Charles is married to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall.

4) How old is King Charles of England?

King Charles is 73 years old.

5) If King Charles dies, will Camilla be Queen?

No. The line of succession is based on birth order, not marriage. So if Prince Charles dies before ascending the throne, she won’t become queen, and Prince William will ascend the throne instead.

6) What will Camilla be called?

The Duchess of Cornwall will be called the Queen Consort.

7) How is King Charles related to Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles is the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II.

8) Who are King Charles’ siblings?

Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

9) What is King Charles’ last name?

King Charles’ last name is Mountbatten-Windsor.

10) What name will Charles take as King?

He will take on the name King Charles III.

