Provo, UT

Where BYU Can Make Moves in the AP Poll in Week Three

By Casey Lundquist
 2 days ago

A win over Oregon and some help from other teams could catapult BYU into the top 10

For the third consecutive week, BYU is ranked in ranked in the AP poll. The Cougars are currently ranked no. 12 in the AP poll following an overtime victory over no. 9 Baylor. BYU moved up nine spots in the AP poll following its win over the Bears.

BYU travels no. 25 Oregon this weekend in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. BYU is the only team in the country that will be playing in two consecutive ranked matchups. With a win, regardless of margin, BYU would have an opportunity jump into the top 10. There are also games this weekend that will impact BYU's ranking if it beats Oregon. That's right, it's time for another edition of AP poll science.

What is AP poll science? It is a look at the surrounding teams in the AP poll and who they play this week. It gives you, the fan, a list of games to watch or monitor this weekend that could impact BYU's ranking.

AP Poll Science: Week Three

#4 Michigan: Michigan's nonconference schedule has been less than formidable to say the least. Fresh off blowout wins over Hawaii and Colorado State, the Wolverines host the mighty Huskies of UConn where they are massive favorites.

#5 Clemson: Clemson hosts Louisiana Tech this weekend. Clemson has a 98% chance to win according to SP+.

#6 Oklahoma: Oklahoma plays an interesting game at Nebraska this weekend. The Cornhuskers just fired head coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start. The Sooners have a 79% chance to win according to SP+.

#7 USC: USC hosts Fresno State during the late night window. The Trojans are favored by 12.5 points.

#8 Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State won't face a challenge this week. The Cowboys take on UAPB at home.

#9 Kentucky: Kentucky hosts Youngstown State this weekend as a heavy favorite.

#10 Arkansas : Arkansas is a heavy favorite over Missouri State this weekend.

#11 Michigan State : Finally, a team ranked ahead of BYU that will be tested. Michigan State travels to Washington on Saturday night. Washington is favored by 3.5, but SP+ gives Michigan State a 67% chance to win.

#12 BYU : A win over Oregon would give BYU a chance to leapfrog a team or two.

Salt Lake Cty, UT
