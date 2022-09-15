Read full article on original website
Related
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-time major winner Roger Federer announces retirement
Federer's announcement comes just three months after he said he "definitely" planned to return to competition in 2023. While Williams will turn 41 in late September, Federer turned 41 in August. The 20-time major victor has not competed since his quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon in 2021 and one month later,...
Roger Federer announces his retirement from the ATP Tour and grand slams
Roger Federer has announced that he will retire from the ATP Tour and grand slams following the Laver Cup next week in London.
Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures
Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.20012002200320042005200620072008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192021 Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - liveRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementIvan Toney handed first England call-up for Nations League double headerRoger Federer: A teenage hothead who found inner calm and became a unique talent
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nadal pays tribute to Federer on Twitter hours after the tennis legend announces his retirement: 'I wish this day would have never come'
"It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world" Nadal wrote on Twitter hours after Federer announced his retirement.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
See Roger Federer share tears and laughter with CNN
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will retire from professional tennis. CNN’s Patrick Snell looks back at the career of one of tennis’ all time greats.
As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career
Roger Federer never let ’em see him sweat. He played tennis with a style that only rarely betrayed the effort behind the masterful serving, the rare-in-its-day attacking and the flawless footwork. He was not one to grunt loudly on shots or celebrate wildly after them. The way he wielded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Davis Cup: Great Britain out of the competition after Netherlands defeat in Glasgow
Great Britain crashed out of the Davis Cup in Glasgow on Friday as the Netherlands won a deciding doubles rubber to end the hopes of Andy Murray and his team-mates. Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor, then Cameron Norrie could have sealed the tie with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp but was well beaten 6-4 6-2 to send it to a deciding doubles rubber.
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
What Is Roger Federer's Net Worth? The Tennis Legend Announced His Retirement
In a span of just a few weeks, professional tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer announced their respective retirements from the sport. On Sept. 15, 2022, the eight-time Wimbledon singles champion took to social media to announce his decision, which resulted in millions of hearts breaking around the globe (including ours).
Comments / 0