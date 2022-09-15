Read full article on original website
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Encova Mutual Insurance Group. (Encova). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). FLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vericity, Inc. (Vericity). The ratings reflect Fidelity Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
At-Bay Selects Guidewire Cyence to Enhance Cyber Portfolio Accumulation Risk Management and Further Propel Market Growth
At-Bay has chosen Guidewire’s cyber risk modeling and analytics product,. , to further bolster its view, and management of, aggregation risk, within its growing cyber insurance portfolio. “Cyber risk aggregation is an important area of risk that every insurer should be actively monitoring and managing within their cyber portfolio....
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company)
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength is...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Captive) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect COSCO SHIPPING...
Whole of Life Assurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : MetLife, Nationwide, New York Life, MassMutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Whole of Life Assurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Whole of Life Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Sept. 17 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for. August 2022. . "Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in...
sikka.ai Announces Annual User Summit With Exclusive Track Geared Towards the Life Insurance Underwriting Industry
Sikka.ai's logo and brand image pay homage to its decades of experience at the forefront of artificial intelligence applications. Leaders from the life insurance underwriting industry will speak about the value of Sikka's oral healthcare indicators in the accelerated and automated underwriting process. sikka.ai is gearing up for the Sikka...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Sompo Mexico) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of...
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Longevity Science Leader FOXO Technologies Inc. to List on NYSE American Following Successful Business Combination with Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ("FOXO" or the “Company”), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with. Delwinds Insurance...
B2B Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with CGI Insurance, Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "B2B Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Results Fluctuate for U.S. Property/Casualty Mutual Insurers Amid Elevated Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Although AM Best-rated property/casualty (P/C) mutual insurers grew premiums in 2021 and in the first half of 2022, elevated loss activity and equity market volatility so far this year has led to a notable drop in net income and a decline in policyholders’ surplus. A new Best’s...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Pricing of Subordinated Debentures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced an aggregate principal amount of. of 7.125% fixed-rate reset subordinated debentures due 2052 (the “2052 Debentures”) pursuant to a public offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. ,. BofA Securities, Inc.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Compañía. Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A. (Ecua Re) (. Ecuador. ). The ratings reflect Ecua Re’s balance...
Patent Issued for Outbound dialer and messaging system and user interface for group messaging (USPTO 11431664): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Acosta,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11431664 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In large communities or enterprise environments, the dissemination of information to individuals or groups of individuals may require maintaining or periodically updating contact information. Contact information for designated recipients in some cases may be outdated. In some cases, such as in emergency and/or disaster relief situations, multiple channels of communication may be needed to ensure that important messages, such as, for example, emergency alert messages, are received by a large number of individuals in a timely and secure manner. In addition, maintaining and transmitting private contact information may require heightened security measures to maintain privacy. In some cases, the communication may require conformance with regulatory requirements such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. For example, individuals who do not wish to receive alerts (e.g., have opted out of alerts) may need to be proactively excluded from receiving any communication.
Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Allstate, Liberty Mutual, State Farm, G
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Automotive & Vehicle Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsureScan Launches Alabama-Based General Agency, Secures Carrier Partnership
Automobile policies being underwritten through General Agent agreement with Buckle. /PRNewswire/ -- InsureScan is proud to launch its first automobile insurance program in the. . InsureScan's mobile platform allows Agents to quote and bind policies faster and easier. InsureScan developed the world's first patented software to quote and bind policies in under 2 minutes. Rather than manually entering repetitive data, agents can focus on building customer relationships and increasing sales.
