-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Acosta,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11431664 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In large communities or enterprise environments, the dissemination of information to individuals or groups of individuals may require maintaining or periodically updating contact information. Contact information for designated recipients in some cases may be outdated. In some cases, such as in emergency and/or disaster relief situations, multiple channels of communication may be needed to ensure that important messages, such as, for example, emergency alert messages, are received by a large number of individuals in a timely and secure manner. In addition, maintaining and transmitting private contact information may require heightened security measures to maintain privacy. In some cases, the communication may require conformance with regulatory requirements such as the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. For example, individuals who do not wish to receive alerts (e.g., have opted out of alerts) may need to be proactively excluded from receiving any communication.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO