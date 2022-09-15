ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 91

Tom Graham
2d ago

That is the lowest if the low, stealing from the poor and giving to the Rich. I know Favre didn't do this on his own but I don't feel any respect for him now.

Reply(7)
46
satch
2d ago

you have everything but yet you take from those who have nothing.thats dirty pool I hope the investigation finds out the truth and you and your cronies pay in the court of law.

Reply(3)
26
Wayne Jaeger
2d ago

I have a name. I should be above the law. Don't you know I'm famous. I have millions and want more. Poor people don't need help.

Reply
35
Related
Yardbarker

Brett Favre biographer: Don't buy my book amid alleged welfare scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre earned an on-the-field reputation as a gunslinger willing to take risks. In October 2016, well-respected sports journalist and New York Times best-selling author Jeff Pearlman released his book on Favre entitled: "Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre." Now Pearlman has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy