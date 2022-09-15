ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Butte College Football upsets top-ranked CCSF in Hall of Fame game

OROVILLE, Calif. - On a day honoring its newest Hall of Fame inductees, Butte College Football put on a Hall of Fame type performance. The No. 15 Roadrunners upset No. 1 City College of San Francisco 35-14. The victory snapped CCSF's 16-game win streak. Butte College made a statement in...
OROVILLE, CA
bluedevilhub.com

Change ahead for University Mall

With fall coming up, students are coming back to town, creating quite a bustle in University Mall. Reconstruction plans are in the works, with the intent to add additional stores. The Mosquito Fire is impacting air quality near Placer, with minimal effects on Davis thus far. Some community members are...
DAVIS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Disaster at 3K feet below ground

On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe

If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday

An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

