Ten takeaway's from Folsom's 23-15 win at Pittsburg Friday night
We could have gone 20 at least on this high school football game/event, but here's the top 10 from Friday's 23-15 Folsom win at Pittsburg in the SBLive's unofficial Northern California Game of the Week. 1. The atmosphere 'destroyed.' OK, so I didn't know who "Deestroying," aka Donald De La Haye, ...
Butte College Football upsets top-ranked CCSF in Hall of Fame game
OROVILLE, Calif. - On a day honoring its newest Hall of Fame inductees, Butte College Football put on a Hall of Fame type performance. The No. 15 Roadrunners upset No. 1 City College of San Francisco 35-14. The victory snapped CCSF's 16-game win streak. Butte College made a statement in...
Nearly 11K SMUD customers in Elk Grove without power
ELK GROVE, Calif. — About 10,800 SMUD customers in Elk Grove are without power Monday. According to an outage map from SMUD, the outage started around 12:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored around 1:05 p.m.
Change ahead for University Mall
With fall coming up, students are coming back to town, creating quite a bustle in University Mall. Reconstruction plans are in the works, with the intent to add additional stores. The Mosquito Fire is impacting air quality near Placer, with minimal effects on Davis thus far. Some community members are...
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig
SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given.
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
Road Trip from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe
If you have limited time but want to experience plenty of spectacular scenery, this stunning drive from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe might be the perfect road trip for you. Your journey through the Northern California Sierras takes in charming small towns, sparkling lakes, mountain vistas and a glimpse of America's pioneer past.
Elk Grove High School student diagnosed with active TB, district says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove High School student was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis (TB), and the district is now notifying parents of students who might have been exposed. According to a news release from the district, the student is isolated at home and there is no...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Burglary in evacuation area, objects thrown at vehicle
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 6. Corey Joseph Janic, 34, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
I-80 lanes reopen near Floriston Way in Nevada County after crash | Traffic Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California will get periods of rain through Wednesday from a system lurking off the coast. During the day, you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later in the day. Periods of sun are expected throughout the day, which will help prime the atmosphere for thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and overnight.
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Placer High School, 2000-09: Student life changes, from academics to activities to fashion - and piercings
This is the 12th in a series commemorating Placer High School. To celebrate the school’s 125-year anniversary, a school and community celebration will be held Oct. 1 in Old Town Auburn, sponsored by the Hillmen Foundation. Ticket sare available at hillmenfoundation.org. Sept. 11, 2001. As with the entire country,...
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
