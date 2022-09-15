Reinsurance Group of America Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures

Read full article on original website
Longevity Science Leader FOXO Technologies Inc. to List on NYSE American Following Successful Business Combination with Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ("FOXO" or the “Company”), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced the completion of its business combination (the “Business Combination”) with. Delwinds Insurance...
PACTIV EVERGREEN INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 13, 2022 , Pactiv LLC , a subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (the. "Company"), entered into a commitment agreement (the "Agreement"), with. Athene. Annuity and Life Company. and. Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York. (the "Insurers") and...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dorinco Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. (Dow). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Dorinco’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Operating Subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are. Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation. ,. MGIC Indemnity Corporation. , and. MGIC Assurance Corporation. (collectively referred...
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Exact date huge payment increase for Americans to be announced
NEXT month the annual cost-of-living adjustment will be announced by the Social Security Administration. The 2023 COLA announcement is anticipated to come on October 13, after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released. The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage...
Motley Fool
2 Reasons Social Security Recipients Shouldn't Bank on a Giant Raise for 2023
Many experts are calling for a giant cost-of-living adjustment next year. While it's fair to assume that benefits will go up, seniors shouldn't assume a large raise will come down the pike -- or be an answer to their financial problems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Nearing Retirement? Buy These 3 Stocks to Generate Passive Income
Investors can generate consistent income by holding stock in McDonald's, Home Depot, and Procter & Gamble.
GoWell Benefits Acquires Technology of Nfor1, Inc and Its Ichra Technology
GoWell Benefits Inc. a national insurance technology solutions company that provides for the easy insurance selection, onboarding and enrollment of employee benefits plans, has acquired benefits technology assets from. Nfor1, Inc. , a. Boston, MA. based company. The key technology solution that GoWell has purchased empowers everything that is needed...
Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) NORTHBROOK, Illinois , Sept. 17 (TNSres) -- Allstate, a property and casualty insurance company, issued the following news release on. (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for. August 2022. . "Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Encova Mutual Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Encova Mutual Insurance Group. (Encova). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Captive) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect COSCO SHIPPING...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company)
ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM). ZEP-RE’s balance sheet strength is...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Sompo Mexico) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of...
As You Sow Foundation: Banking and Insurance Ratings Added to Fossil Free Funds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As You Sow today released new Fossil Free Finance and Insurance ratings that score mutual funds and ETFs based on their investments in banks and insurers providing loans and underwriting that support fossil fuel projects. The Fossil Fuel Finance and Fossil Fuel Insurance. ratings are...
Insurance Aggregator Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Group, Defaqto, Lloyds
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Insurance Aggregator Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insurance Aggregator market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Insurance Aggregator Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
At-Bay Selects Guidewire Cyence to Enhance Cyber Portfolio Accumulation Risk Management and Further Propel Market Growth
At-Bay has chosen Guidewire’s cyber risk modeling and analytics product,. , to further bolster its view, and management of, aggregation risk, within its growing cyber insurance portfolio. “Cyber risk aggregation is an important area of risk that every insurer should be actively monitoring and managing within their cyber portfolio....
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
