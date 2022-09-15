ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
FOOD & DRINKS
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tsln.com

South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood

While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD panel might encourage zoning for more airports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the state Aeronautics Commission has discussed challenges that tall structures such as wind turbines and radio towers present for pilots flying in South Dakota. Now the panel, whose members are appointed by the governor, is looking to municipal and county zoning regulations as...
LIFESTYLE
dakotanewsnow.com

Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
POLITICS
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State loan may total $12.8M for Watertown project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between a state program, a developer and the city of Watertown resulted in a workforce housing project that otherwise would likely not have been completed, a state official said. The first of three workforce housing apartments opened in Watertown this week. The...
WATERTOWN, SD
KX News

Mystery death along the Missouri

The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
MISSOURI STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
LAKE PRESTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
PIPESTONE, MN
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flea market highlights Hispanic culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls today. Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas. “It’s been great seeing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

