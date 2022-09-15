Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year, the head of the department told state lawmakers Thursday.
tsln.com
South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood
While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need. On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally...
KELOLAND TV
SD panel might encourage zoning for more airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For years, the state Aeronautics Commission has discussed challenges that tall structures such as wind turbines and radio towers present for pilots flying in South Dakota. Now the panel, whose members are appointed by the governor, is looking to municipal and county zoning regulations as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Preparations underway for South Dakota Governor’s Inauguration in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the guest of honor has not been decided upon, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt told the DRG Media Group that the organizing...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
KELOLAND TV
Where South Dakota stands in a growing labor movement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From striking teachers and nurses to a threatened railroad strike, labor negotiations have taken center stage for Americans over the past week. Thursday, President Joe Biden said a tentative deal was reached in ongoing railroad negotiations to divert a strike from taking place that would have upset the American supply-chain. Kooper Caraway, a Sioux Falls labor leader, explained that while a tentative agreement has been reached, all unions must agree otherwise the negotiation process begins again.
KELOLAND TV
State loan may total $12.8M for Watertown project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between a state program, a developer and the city of Watertown resulted in a workforce housing project that otherwise would likely not have been completed, a state official said. The first of three workforce housing apartments opened in Watertown this week. The...
Mystery death along the Missouri
The family of Ryan Pyle won't rest until they get answers about what happened to Ryan in August of 2020. Ryan's remains were discovered across the river from where is car and dog were located.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma to make historic visit to Pipestone, Blood Run
PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) — After visiting the Pipestone National Monument earlier this week, a group of elders are now coming to a South Dakota state park. This week, elders from the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma will be making a historic homecoming journey to Pipestone National Monument, Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other ancestral sites in the region.
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
South Dakota DOE denies request for info on contract decisions
Concerns with the renewed South Dakota social studies standards revision process continue to mount as the date of the first public hearing on the proposed standards nears.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls today. Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas. “It’s been great seeing...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
