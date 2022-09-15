Read full article on original website
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Wild Sideline Brawl After 42-Point Loss Lands 8 Long Island Players Suspensions
Eight football players from a Long Island high school have been suspended after a massive on-field brawl during a Friday night game. NBC 4 New York obtained video of the fight that broke out at the end of Friday's game at Mount Sinai High School. Cellphone video shows punches flying...
Patrick Mahomes uses NY Jets QB’s name as audible call
A New York Jets signal-caller is the namesake of a Patrick Mahomes audible. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers paid a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for a battle between two high-powered Super Bowl contenders that promised to be incredibly exciting. The New York Jets found a way...
Rams Activating WR Jacob Harris From Practice Squad
Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams. Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level. During his college...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
New York Knicks Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In any workplace, the ability to get along with others is important. If you don’t possess it, you’ll have to be especially talented to thrive. NBA franchises are no exception. With that said, some people are just that talented. If you’re elite in your field, someone will overlook...
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster
Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
NFL insider casts uncertainty on future for New York Jets QB Zach Wilson
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson arrived in the summer with many holding high expectations for the second-year passer in
Jets elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah to active roster from practice squad
The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
BYU football pays tribute to Oregon TE Spencer Webb with beautiful gesture
While playing at Autzen, BYU football went out of their way to honor Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, who tragically passed away this summer. Over the summer Oregon football suffered a painful loss with the death of tight end Spencer Webb. The 22-year-old tight end died in an accidental fall...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
Michael Pittman’s Week 2 absence leads Colts to make key roster move
The Indianapolis Colts will be without a key piece of their offense this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars as standout WR Michael Pittman Jr. continues to deal with a quad injury. Following the announcement that he’s unavailable, they elevated wideout Keke Coutee to the active roster and kicker Chase McLaughlin.
WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Towson Postgame
West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson talks the Towson win
Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix
Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
3 under-the-radar prospects who have jumped the New York Yankees system, including Trey Sweeney
The highly touted prospects among individual teams are typically recognized as the future of the franchise. The New York Yankees
Toronto Raptors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Toronto Raptors were involved in many NBA trade rumors this offseason. While nothing came to fruition regarding those negotiations, it was clear that the Raptors were in the market to make some major upgrades to their roster. After winning 48 games during the 2021-22 campaign and earning the fifth...
