NFL

FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Rams Activating WR Jacob Harris From Practice Squad

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams. Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021 but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level. During his college...
NFL
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Saints Promote DT Christian Ringo To Active Roster

Ringo, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually brought back on a future/reserve contract. The Packers re-signed Ringo to a one-year, exclusive rights...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets elevate Grant Hermanns, Kenny Yeboah to active roster from practice squad

The Jets used their two allotted practice squad elevations this week on offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and tight end Kenny Yeboah. Yeboah is being elevated for the first time this season, while Hermanns is getting the call for the second time already. NFL rules this season state a team may elevate a practice squad player three times and be able to revert them back to the practice squad immediately after the game. After the third time, if a team wants to use a practice squad player on game day, they have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
FanSided

Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix

Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

FanSided

