One week ago today, the death of Queen Elizabeth II not only threw a nation and a commonwealth into mourning, it kickstarted a series of events that have been planned for decades. The English people might be known for their good manners and decorum, but it made sure to start preparing for the queen's passing early. That's where Operation London Bridge came into play, according to The Guardian, by outlining exactly what would happen in the eventuality of the queen's death. The BBC is quick to point out that there are plenty of logistics to consider for the funeral alone; a service at Westminster Abbey with over 2,000 guests — many of them world leaders, dignitaries, and diplomats — for the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history is no small feat, after all (per BBC).

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO