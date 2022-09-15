Read full article on original website
Related
Take a Peek Into the Homes of Your Favorite Food Network Stars: Alex Guarnaschelli, Molly Yeh and More
The stars of Food Network are always cooking up a storm in their homes! It’s no surprise that the channel’s chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli, Giada De Laurentiis, Molly Yeh and more live in gorgeous houses with amazing kitchens. Photos of their lovely abodes will leave you speechless. Alex...
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
How Prince Harry And Prince William Broke Bread This Week
Prince William and Prince Harry along with their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have reportedly been clashing with each other as far back as 2018, per She Knows. Tensions seemed to heat up when Harry and Markle decided to step away from their royal duties to pursue a "normal" life. This choice, or at least the way it was implemented, caused William "incredible hurt," per US Weekly. A source told the publication, "William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision and statement. It's sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this."
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony
They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
RELATED PEOPLE
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin
Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.
Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen
It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal great-grandchildren doing behind the scenes?
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III: Peculiar food items that the monarch is particular about
Queen Elizabeth II’s food preferences were widely known and documented during her reigning period. Now that her eldest son is the King of England, things are about to change in the royal household, especially food-wise. There are many unusual food preferences and a fancy dish that King Charles III has banned in the kitchen.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II took refuge in Gloucestershire pub during blizzard
A Gloucestershire man has told how the Queen had to take refuge in a pub during a snow storm because his vehicle blocked her route. Phil Rumney said his pick-up truck got stuck in snow on the A46, near Old Sodbury, in 1981. Her Majesty's car pulled up behind Mr...
16 Kids Who Unintentionally Made Their Parents Laugh At Levels That Are Seriously Unfair
These kids have no idea how hilarious they are.
KIDS・
21 Best-Cast Older Versions Of Actors In TV Shows And Movies
I'm convinced that the older characters on This Is Us and Yellowjackets are literally the actors in a time machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Internet Is Loving The Story Of A Mongoose Eating The Queen's Chocolate
It's a well-known fact that the late Queen Elizabeth II was a major chocoholic. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, she would typically indulge in British dark mint chocolate after dinner (via Express). "Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie," he said. She was also a big fan of Charbonnel et Walker – one of the first chocolatiers in Britain. According to its website, the company's relationship with the royal family spans further than that. Former Prince of Wales Edward VII apparently encouraged Mme Charbonnel and Mrs. Walker to team up and form their brand. Other royal fans of the treats included Princess Diana and Princess Margaret.
The Most Unusual Food Chef's Table: Pizza's Sarah Minnick Ever Served - Exclusive
If you've managed to catch the sixth episode of the new season of Netflix's "Chef's Table," which focuses on all things pizza, you're already familiar with Portland, Oregon's chef and restaurateur Sarah Minnick's colorfully topped, seasonally focused pizzas. The show zooms in on pies covered in wildflowers and poached eggs and follows Minnick to farms and farmer's markets to retrieve some of the most unusual ingredients you'll see on a pizza. This unique flair is part of what's put Minnick's restaurant, Lovely's Fifty Fifty, on the map.
Why Heinz And Coke Bottles Are Changing After Queen Elizabeth's Death
When you shop for groceries in the U.K., you'll see all kinds of products that have become ubiquitous on both sides of the pond. From Heinz Ketchup and Coca-Cola to Cadbury and Twinings Tea, these British-sold items have the same ingredients, branding, and familiar taste as their U.S. counterparts — but there's one key difference. In England, the products have a seal bearing the royal coat of arms, which means they hold a special warrant that signifies their approval by the queen. More than 800 brands feature the seal on their products, but in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) has rendered those seals nullified.
Overheard in the Queue for the Queen's Lying-in-State
This week, London has transformed into an elaborate maze of queues, all for thousands of people to see the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. There are queues to get into The Queue, queues to get a cup of tea, queues to collect the wristband that you need to queue – all very orderly, all very British.
The 30-Hour Line To View The Queen's Coffin Severely Limits Food
One week ago today, the death of Queen Elizabeth II not only threw a nation and a commonwealth into mourning, it kickstarted a series of events that have been planned for decades. The English people might be known for their good manners and decorum, but it made sure to start preparing for the queen's passing early. That's where Operation London Bridge came into play, according to The Guardian, by outlining exactly what would happen in the eventuality of the queen's death. The BBC is quick to point out that there are plenty of logistics to consider for the funeral alone; a service at Westminster Abbey with over 2,000 guests — many of them world leaders, dignitaries, and diplomats — for the longest-serving monarch in U.K. history is no small feat, after all (per BBC).
The Dish: Baker and cookbook author Jessie Sheehan on creating delicious desserts
Baker and cookbook author Jessie Sheehan is all about creating fast yet absolutely delicious desserts. Her newest collection, "Snackable Bakes," features an array of her typically approachable recipes. Nancy Chen has more.
The 'Breakfast Box' King Charles III Takes Everywhere
Although it goes without saying that different countries have different breakfast preferences, many of us don't give any thought as to what these differences could be. For instance, in the United States, the top three breakfast items are eggs, coffee, and cereal (via Food Network). Almost seems kind of boring, right? England, on the other hand, has a top three of fried eggs, bacon, and sausage, according to HuffPost.
Review: 'See How They Run' is a wicked fun whodunit that goes down easy
While you wait for "Glass Onion," the delicious sequel to "Knives Out," to hit Netflix in December, you can indulge your jones for a whodunit by heading to your local multiplex to check out "See How They Run," a comedy-mystery set against the 1953 London theater scene when murder most foul lurks backstage.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0