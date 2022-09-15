Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of East Africa Reinsurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EARe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Term Life Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway: Term Life Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Term Life Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJ) (. Japan. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Results Fluctuate for U.S. Property/Casualty Mutual Insurers Amid Elevated Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Although AM Best-rated property/casualty (P/C) mutual insurers grew premiums in 2021 and in the first half of 2022, elevated loss activity and equity market volatility so far this year has led to a notable drop in net income and a decline in policyholders’ surplus. A new Best’s...
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Motley Fool
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program
Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Fidelity Life Association, A Legal Reserve Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). FLA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vericity, Inc. (Vericity). The ratings reflect Fidelity Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Sompo Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Sompo Mexico) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Erie Insurance, Allianz SE , Acko General Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd. (COSCO SHIPPING Captive) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect COSCO SHIPPING...
Critical Illness Insurance Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 : Aviva, Zurich, MetLife: Critical Illness Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Critical Illness Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Critical Illness Insurance. offers...
Usage-Based Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Esurance, Progressive, Allstate: Usage-Based Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Usage-Based Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Compañía. Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A. (Ecua Re) (. Ecuador. ). The ratings reflect Ecua Re’s balance...
Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Comments / 0