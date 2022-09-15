ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Term Life Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway: Term Life Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Term Life Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities,...
Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide

Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program

Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Life Alliance Reassurance Corporation; Affirms Credit Ratings of the Members of AAA Life Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs o7f “a” (Excellent) for.
Electric Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Erie Insurance, Allianz SE , Acko General Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Electric Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Zurich, AIG, AXA, All: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2022 -- Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Life, Pension,
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Cathay Century Insurance Company Limited. (Cathay Century) (. Taiwan. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Critical Illness Insurance Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 : Aviva, Zurich, MetLife: Critical Illness Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Critical Illness Insurance Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Critical Illness Insurance. offers...
Usage-Based Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Esurance, Progressive, Allstate: Usage-Based Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Usage-Based Insurance. offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth...
Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Prima Solutions, Duck Creek, Adacta, Guidewire

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- The Latest published a market study on Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Non-Life-Insurance Platforms space, as well as what our survey respondents— all outsourcing decision-makers— predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities.
Earthquake Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
