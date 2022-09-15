ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again

Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings

Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey

Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Texas Football#At T Stadium#Texas Tech University#Citibus#Red Raider Alley#Texas Tech Vs#Espn#Abc#Texas Tech Will
Awesome 98

Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?

This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Awesome 98

Varsity Bookstore Will Close in 2022 After 80 Years

Varsity Bookstore has been a major part of Texas Tech and its students’ lives since 1934. They were the go-to place to get textbooks, TTU merch, graduation regalia, and more. But as of Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Varsity has officially announced that the store will be closing. The announcement...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Squash Hands: Details on This Unsavory Surprise of the Season

Pumpkins, zucchini, and butternut squash are all in abundance during the autumn months. While these savory staples of the season are beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, they can also trigger an unsightly situation when it comes to your skin. It's called 'Squash Hands' and it can cause quite the fright to those who are preparing this fall fruit.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day

The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy