5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Texas Longhorns’ Final Trip To Lubbock is Officially a Sellout
The Texas basketball teams will come to Lubbock one more time. The baseball team will head to Austin in the Spring. The track and field teams will probably show up in the considerable future at different events, but the Texas Longhorns football team will never come back to Lubbock. Their...
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Joey McGuire Doesn’t Want to Hurt the Little Longhorns Feelings
Joey McGuire was asked about a lot of things at his Monday presser, and he gave some thoughtful answers to questions about clock management, the quarterback situation, and analytics. Then, Pete Christy about the horns down gesture being a penalty and we got this, "It makes me laugh, I don't get it. It truly makes me laugh that it's a rule." McGuire continued, "I'll make sure it doesn't happen. I don't wanna hurt anybody's feelings."
Lubbock May Lose Comedy Original Gary Dorsey
Update: We have received word that Gary Dorsey is a fighter and is still hanging on. We do not wish to disturb the family for details, we only wish them peace and love and maybe one more smile with Gary. We share both the family's hope and sorrow at this time.
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Lubbock’s Cactus Theater Is Streaming the Texas Tech Game for Free Before a Concert
The Cactus Theater is holding a concert this weekend in honor of Hispanic Heritage month but has recently made some changes. The theater has decided to move the time of their concert featuring Los Texmaniacs back so they could hold a free event for the community. For the first road...
Why Is This Ordinary Item Missing From Produce Sections in Lubbock?
This problem isn't really a problem at all; it's just weird. I shop at multiple United Supermarkets. I like to hit Market Street early on the weekend, do fill-in shopping at 4th & Slide, and visit Amigos for quick trips as well as stuff you can't get at the other stores. Yes, I'm a spokesman, but it's because I was already one of United's biggest fans already.
Incredible Photo Shows Resolve of Ramirez on Injury Cart
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know if I can come up with a thousand to describe Bryce Ramirez's smile after one of the worst moments of his life, but man do I feel it. Just soak in the moment. First of all, kudos to...
Don’t Care About Football? Do These Things During Texas Tech Games
Are you looking to do something fun on Saturdays but don't like football? These are 11 great things to do instead while everyone will be busy with the games. Best Things To Do During The Texas Tech Football Games. If you don't want to go to the football games or...
The South Plains Fair Will Sell Alcoholic Beverages for the First Time Ever
For more than 100 years, the South Plains Fair has served Lubbock with amazing rides, food and entertainment. This year the fair is adding something new to the mix. When you come to the fair for any time between September 23rd and October 1st, not only is there a clear bag policy this year, but fairgoers 21 and older can also enjoy an adult beverage.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
Varsity Bookstore Will Close in 2022 After 80 Years
Varsity Bookstore has been a major part of Texas Tech and its students’ lives since 1934. They were the go-to place to get textbooks, TTU merch, graduation regalia, and more. But as of Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Varsity has officially announced that the store will be closing. The announcement...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Squash Hands: Details on This Unsavory Surprise of the Season
Pumpkins, zucchini, and butternut squash are all in abundance during the autumn months. While these savory staples of the season are beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, they can also trigger an unsightly situation when it comes to your skin. It's called 'Squash Hands' and it can cause quite the fright to those who are preparing this fall fruit.
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
