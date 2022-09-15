ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Thursday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Maton will move to the bench after starting the last four games. Matt Vierling will replace Maton in right field and hit eighth. Vierling has a $2,200...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Yankees fans won’t like CC Sabathia’s 2022 AL MVP take

Remember back in midsummer, when the AL MVP debate mostly centered around the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and … Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez? Good times, good times. Predictably, things have settled in August and September, and 2021’s runaway winner Shohei Ohtani has reentered the conversation and steamed to the top. After all, Ohtani’s been better on the mound this year than last year (2.55 ERA vs. 3.18 ERA), making up for some of the offensive “drop-off” (.75 dip in OPS).
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Bell hitting sixth in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will take over designated hitting duties after Jorge Alfaro was left on the bench. In a matcup versus Arizona's Zac Gallen, our models project Bell to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
FOX Sports

Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

