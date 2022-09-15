Remember back in midsummer, when the AL MVP debate mostly centered around the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and … Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez? Good times, good times. Predictably, things have settled in August and September, and 2021’s runaway winner Shohei Ohtani has reentered the conversation and steamed to the top. After all, Ohtani’s been better on the mound this year than last year (2.55 ERA vs. 3.18 ERA), making up for some of the offensive “drop-off” (.75 dip in OPS).

BRONX, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO