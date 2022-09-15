Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Thursday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Miami Marlins. Maton will move to the bench after starting the last four games. Matt Vierling will replace Maton in right field and hit eighth. Vierling has a $2,200...
Yankees fans won’t like CC Sabathia’s 2022 AL MVP take
Remember back in midsummer, when the AL MVP debate mostly centered around the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and … Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez? Good times, good times. Predictably, things have settled in August and September, and 2021’s runaway winner Shohei Ohtani has reentered the conversation and steamed to the top. After all, Ohtani’s been better on the mound this year than last year (2.55 ERA vs. 3.18 ERA), making up for some of the offensive “drop-off” (.75 dip in OPS).
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
numberfire.com
Josh Bell hitting sixth in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is starting in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will take over designated hitting duties after Jorge Alfaro was left on the bench. In a matcup versus Arizona's Zac Gallen, our models project Bell to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
St. Louis Cardinals: Yankees fans upset with Harrison Bader trade
As Jordan Montgomery dominates for the St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees fans are upset with the trade that netted them Harrison Bader. The trade that sent St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-hander Jordan Montgomery sent shockwaves throughout baseball. There were no signs...
FOX Sports
Giants open 3-game series at home against the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-74, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (13-8, 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -162, Giants +138; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Mariners take 6-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels
Seattle Mariners (80-62, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-82, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-9, 3.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Angels +136; over/under is 8...
Yankees have tough roster decision to make on slugging third baseman
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have a very tough roster call to make about Chappy. No, not that Chappy. Slugging third baseman Andres Chaparro will need protection before the offseason Rule 5 Draft, and he’ll require a much more difficult judgment than Aroldis Chapman when all the offseason dust settles.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below. The Chicago White...
FOX Sports
Dodgers aim for 100th win of season in matchup with Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers (99-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (69-75, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0); Giants: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to earn their 100th win this season when they play the San Francisco Giants. San...
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
