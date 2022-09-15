Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln High falls to Grand Island in Class A matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln High hosted Grand Island on Friday, both entering with 2-1 records and looking to add a win to their column. After a back-and-forth first half, the game was tied up at 14. But Grand Island went on to win 27-14 after a dominant run...
klkntv.com
Bennington bulldozes Pius X in first-ever matchup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Thunderbolts’ first-ever matchup against the Badgers did not go their way. Pius X hosted Bennington on Friday. The Bolts ended up dropping the game 35-0. After a few back-and-forth drives, Bennington struck first on a 45-yard touchdown toss from Trey Bird to K.J....
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season. Northwest will still compete in freshmen, reserve and junior varsity level games this fall. “We...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend outdoors, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Block Party at Community Action’s Gathering Place: Celebrating 40 years. Join them for free food, live music, games,...
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are six of the top football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Lincoln Southeast 31, Lincoln North Star 10: In Channel 8’s Game of the Week, running Max Buettenback scored twice for the Knights in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
klkntv.com
Wilber-Clatonia inches past Fillmore Central in grueling matchup
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – Wilber-Clatonia hosted Fillmore Central for a Class C matchup Friday evening. Both teams traded blows in the fourth quarter, but the Wolverines came out on top 28-21. In the fourth quarter, Wilber-Clatonia was up 21-13. Fillmore Central’s Luke Kimbrough took a handoff and juked defenders...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
klkntv.com
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ in Lincoln for first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show lands on UNL’s campus for the first time for the Oklahoma at Nebraska football game. The show brings an already energetic campus even more coverage and excitement as the rivalry is reignited. “We’ll have a DJ,...
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph takes away Blackshirts; ‘Everybody’s going to have a clean slate’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Interim Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph said on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday night that he’s taken away Blackshirts from the defense. “It’s nothing negative,” Joseph said. “We talked about a new era starting. We said everybody’s going to have a clean slate. So we’re 0-0.”
klkntv.com
Tri-County takes down David City at the buzzer
DEWITT, Neb. (KLKN) – The Tri-County Trojans battled the Scouts from David City on Friday night. The game went down to the wire and ended on a last-second field goal by Tri-County to earn the 24-21 win. With less than a minute left in the first half, the Scouts...
klkntv.com
Nebraska organizations highlight Latino contributions during Hispanic Heritage Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In the United States, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates not only the food, music and culture of Latinos, but most importantly, their contributions. The timing of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, coincides with the celebrations of several Latin American nations independence.
klin.com
Lincoln Airport Hosting Outdoor Showing Of ‘Back To The Future’
If you’re looking for a family night out the Lincoln Airport will be hosting their September outdoor movie ‘Back To The Future’ this Friday night. Food and Fun will begin around 6:30 p.m. and the movie will play around 9:15 p.m. The event is located on the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska to celebrate 50th anniversary of Johnny Rodgers’ Heisman season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 90,000 Husker fans will jet to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to see Nebraska face No. 6 Oklahoma. During that game, Nebraska will honor the 50th anniversary of Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers’ 1972 season. Rodgers’ senior season was historic, to say the...
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
klkntv.com
Nebraska blown out by Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska scored on its first possession Saturday, but it was almost all Oklahoma after that. The Sooners controlled the game and came away with a 49-14 win. No. 6 Oklahoma put up 580 yards to Nebraska’s 327. That’s despite the Husker defense, which has...
KETV.com
Nebraska's post-game press conference after loss to Oklahoma
LINCOLN, Neb. — In his Nebraska head-coaching debut, Mickey Joseph and the Huskers recorded the third loss of the season on Saturday, falling to rival Oklahoma. After losing 49-14, the Huskers' record is sitting at 1-3 for this season. Hear what Joseph had to say in his first post-game...
klkntv.com
UNL hosts therapy dogs on campus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UNL’s Entomology Department and Big Red Resilience brought dogs to school on Thursday to help students de-stress. They want to hold the event once a month on both the downtown and east campuses. And students said this week was a big testing week, so...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Jordan Burroughs now holds most golds in US wrestling history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker now sits among the greatest in the record books. Jordan Burroughs earned himself a sixth world title on Friday by defeating Iran’s Mohammad Nokhodilarimi 4-2 in Serbia. He now holds the U.S. record for World and Olympic gold medals with seven:...
