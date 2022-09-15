Aces: -1.5 (-102) 162.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) While the Sun put up a great fight in Game 3, this game will belong to the Las Vegas Aces – which will make them the 2022 WNBA champions. Game 1 was closer than the final score indicated because of some late turnovers, and the Aces showed their true colors in Game 2. I expected the Sun to play well in Game 3 with their backs against the wall, but it’s time for the Aces to end this season.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO