Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Yankees fans won’t like CC Sabathia’s 2022 AL MVP take
Remember back in midsummer, when the AL MVP debate mostly centered around the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and … Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez? Good times, good times. Predictably, things have settled in August and September, and 2021’s runaway winner Shohei Ohtani has reentered the conversation and steamed to the top. After all, Ohtani’s been better on the mound this year than last year (2.55 ERA vs. 3.18 ERA), making up for some of the offensive “drop-off” (.75 dip in OPS).
Aaron Boone ejection is every Yankees fan reacting to Frankie Montas start
You want to blame Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s eighth-inning error? Go ahead. The offense going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 11 runners on base? Yup! Keep it coming! The bullpen was terrible. Frankie Montas was worse. The New York Yankees blew it against the Milwaukee Brewers and were bad.
Yardbarker
Shane Bieber sharp as Guardians take Game 1 from Twins
Shane Bieber picked up his 11th win of the season and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as the host Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Jose Ramirez homered and Owen Miller added a two-run single for Cleveland (78-66)...
4 of the biggest reasons the Cleveland Guardians need to move on from Zach Plesac
It’s time for the Cleveland Guardians to trade Zach Plesac. Zach Plesac has burned through his goodwill on this team, much like other pitchers in the tree he came from. Please, his good friend Mike Clevinger and his good friend Trevor Bauer have all found themselves in hot water with the Cleveland Guardians for one reason or another.
Aces vs. Sun Prediction and Odds for WNBA Finals Game 4 (Cash In With Vegas)
Aces: -1.5 (-102) 162.5 (Over: -110/Under: -110) While the Sun put up a great fight in Game 3, this game will belong to the Las Vegas Aces – which will make them the 2022 WNBA champions. Game 1 was closer than the final score indicated because of some late turnovers, and the Aces showed their true colors in Game 2. I expected the Sun to play well in Game 3 with their backs against the wall, but it’s time for the Aces to end this season.
numberfire.com
Mark Contreras in right field for Twins on Friday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Contreras will man right field after Jake Cave was shifted to left, Nick Gordon was moved to second base, and Jermaine Palacios was benched. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the...
Cardinals vs. Raiders Prediction: Kingsbury & McDaniels Both Cash In Vegas
Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray made the playoffs last year by leading the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start. They are notorious fast starters, but now they find themselves 0-1 going up against the 0-1 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Josh McDaniels couldn’t get a crucial Week 1 win in the AFC West, but he could get his first win leading the Raiders against the NFC West.
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez (hamstring) left off Twins' Thursday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Arraez left Wednesday's game versus the Royals due to hamstring tightness, but his MRI came back clean and he's considered day-to-day. Kyle Garlick will cover the leadoff role and be the Twins' designated hitter Thursday while Jermaine Palacios starts on second base and bats eighth.
St. Louis Cardinals activate outfielder Dylan Carlson from IL
The St. Louis Cardinals activated Dylan Carlson and placed fellow outfielder Tyler O’Neill on the injured list before Saturday’s doubleheader
numberfire.com
Gilberto Celestino not in Twins' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Minnesota Twins outfielder Gilberto Celestino is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Celestino is being replaced in center field by Mark Contreras versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. In 292 plate appearances this season, Celestino has a .242 batting average with...
Former Chiefs players, fans react to Bosa’s “dirty” hit on Mahomes
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs fans and former players let their opinions know after Joey Bosa’s questionable hit on Patrick Mahomes. The NFL’s Thursday Night Football opener on Amazon Prime featured major injury storylines, before, during, and after the game. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ biggest injury scare was when quarterback Patrick Mahomes limped after a low blow from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa in the first half.
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez sitting Saturday for Minnesota in Game 1
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Sanchez is being replaced behind the plate by Sandy Leon versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. In 410 plate appearances this season, Sanchez has a .215...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
FanSided
